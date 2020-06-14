135 Apartments for rent in Tempe, AZ with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Tempe renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of you... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
Discovery Park
1820 E Bell de Mar Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1266 sqft
Recently renovated apartments, designer interiors with granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Amenities like yoga spaces, a basketball court, and an elevator up the luxury factor. In central Tempe near the 101 Freeway.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Broadstone Grand
1003 West Washington Street, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1091 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
The Enclave
3255 S Dorsey Ln, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-ground pool, hot tub and large BBQ area. The gym is open around the clock. Pets are welcome. Units feature hardwood and carpet floors, extra storage space and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Kiwanis Park
9 Units Available
Park View Apartments
1235 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1350 sqft
Located close to local freeways and shopping centers. Newly renovated homes come with hardwood floors, and private balconies or patios. Pet-friendly community with an online portal for easy payments.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
CityScape at Lakeshore
4630 S Lakeshore Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,194
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1261 sqft
Beautiful apartments offer unique floor plans, appliances, fireplace and balcony. Luxurious landscaped grounds with an internet cafe, lounge, pool and gym. Central downtown city location, near shopping and entertainment districts. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Allure at Tempe
1155 W Grove Pkwy, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1079 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,081
1263 sqft
Uniquely styled apartment homes in a relaxed community. Units feature unique floor plans, in unit laundry, appliances and hardwood floors. Community offers clubhouse, 24-hour gym and more. Close to highways and local sports parks.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
39 Units Available
Skywater At Town Lake
601 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,296
814 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,371
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1371 sqft
Spacious air conditioned units with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just across the street from Tempe Art Center and Beach Park. Electric vehicle charging station for residents.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Tempe Gardens
19 Units Available
Solara at Mill Avenue
3730 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$925
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$827
869 sqft
Convenient location in Tempe, close to shops, restaurants and entertainment. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Luxury community offers volleyball court, pool and parking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:39am
$
27 Units Available
San Marquis
577 E Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,231
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,812
1442 sqft
This property offers residents a clubhouse, cyber cafe, poolside cabanas and a gym. Units feature granite countertops, private patios/balconies and stainless steel appliances. The Lake Country Village Shopping Center is less than a mile away.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
North Tempe-Indian Bend
40 Units Available
The Palms on Scottsdale
1535 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1289 sqft
Remodeled apartments in this green community boast extra space with walk-in closets and added storage. Complex contains a community garden, courtyard and bike storage. Numerous shops and restaurant line nearby North Scottsdale Road.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Mission Springs Apartments
1311 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$905
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
844 sqft
Units have vinyl wood plank flooring, washers and dryers. Amenities include picnic areas with BBQ grills and a business center. Convenient location near the Arizona Mills Shopping Center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Baseline Hardy
12 Units Available
Omnia Baseline
1145 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
800 sqft
Convenient access to Arizona Mills mall and Kiwanis Lake Park. Close to I-10. Walk-in closets and 9-foot ceilings. Laundry center, carport parking, playground, spa, BBQ area. Furnished apartments available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Ponderosa Ranch
4839 S Darrow Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$975
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
788 sqft
Modern apartments with laundry and air conditioning in each unit. Community features include gym, hot tub and guest parking. Walking distance to the Arizona Mills Mall, plus easy access to the I-10 and I-60.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Tempe Vista
2045 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$975
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
938 sqft
You will love living in our remodeled apartment homes. Swimming in our resort style swimming pools, or working your computer from our Cyber Cafe. Experience the best in Tempe living. We are currently closed to the public.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
University Heights
8 Units Available
Omnia on McClintock
1701 E Don Carlos Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
810 sqft
Convenient to Arizona State University Tempe campus. Stylish apartments with glass-top stoves and hardwood floors. On-site bocce ball court, complimentary Java Bar, two swimming pools and two laundry rooms. On-call maintenance available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
San Portella
2155 S 55th St, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,326
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1311 sqft
Welcome to San Portella, an upscale apartment community in beautiful Tempe, Arizona that is unlike any other. We have created a unique atmosphere of luxury, style, and comfort to fit every lifestyle.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Murietta at ASU
1717 S Dorsey Ln, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$960
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden-like setting with full on-site amenities including basketball court, sand volleyball court and pool. Upscale amenities such as larger balconies or patios, hardwood floors and updated appliances. In-suite laundry provided. Pet-friendly location.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
Galleria Palms
1600 W La Jolla Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1133 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available for your convenience—Schedule yours today!
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
31 Units Available
Vela
555 N. College Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,174
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,279
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1315 sqft
Easy access to the Red Mountain Freeway and a few blocks from the Salt River, just north of Tempe Town Lake. Wheelchair accessible, basketball court and putting green.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
Onnix Apartments
1500 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$859
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$924
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
907 sqft
Contemporary apartments located just minutes away from the Freeway, Arizona University and Tempe Marketplace. Community has a sundeck, BBQ grills and a campus shuttle. Units feature gourmet kitchens and oversized closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
TwentyOne41
2141 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$960
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient for commuters, close to 101, 202 and 60 freeways. Luxury community has pool, brand new fitness center and reserved parking. Units offer washer/dryer, faux wood floors and designer finishes.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
The Fleetwood
1275 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1325 sqft
Apartment community in a prime location in Tempe close to nightlife and entertainment on Mill Avenue. Two- and three-bedroom apartment homes have open, airy design and luxury finishes.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Brentwood Cavalier
6 Units Available
Highland Park
5038 S Hardy Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1294 sqft
Upgraded units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Residents enjoy cabanas by the saltwater pool, bocce ball, and a dog park. Within minutes of I-10 and US 60.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Alegre
19 Units Available
Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
965 sqft
Recently renovated air-conditioned apartments with walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features a dog park. Pool, business center, 24-hour laundry and game room on site. Numerous shopping options on nearby East University Drive.
City Guide for Tempe, AZ

Greetings! A little birdie (or was it a grinning, pitchfork-wielding Sun Devil?) told us you were looking for a place to call home in the Phoenix, AZ suburb of Tempe. Good call. Journey on, and we can help you find a primo pad in the city that puts the "fun" in the Valley of the Sun in no time (It’s in there somewhere, trust us).

Having trouble with Craigslist Tempe? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Tempe, AZ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Tempe renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

