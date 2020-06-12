161 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tempe, AZ

Apartment List
Last updated June 12 at 06:35pm
$
27 Units Available
San Marquis
577 E Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,812
1442 sqft
This property offers residents a clubhouse, cyber cafe, poolside cabanas and a gym. Units feature granite countertops, private patios/balconies and stainless steel appliances. The Lake Country Village Shopping Center is less than a mile away.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Sunset
3 Units Available
Dolce Villagio
1001 West 2nd Street, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1694 sqft
Dolce Villagio Lofts is at the epicenter of all things Tempe, come experience small community living with very large comforts. Our spacious 2 and 3 bedroom lofts are why you come and the convenience is why you will stay.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
Rio Paradiso Apartment Homes
1033 N Parkside Dr, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1273 sqft
The Lofts at Rio Salado are just minutes from Mill Avenue and downtown Phoenix. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, carpets, walk-in closets, extra storage, fireplaces, and in-unit laundry. This is a pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Tempe
16 Units Available
Salt
260 E Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,905
1590 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both private in-person and self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
45 Units Available
Tempo at McClintock Station
1831 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1472 sqft
Modern apartments near Loop 101. Granite or quartz countertops, garden-style tubs, in-unit laundry. Attached garages and walk-in closets available. Community has spin and yoga studios. Steps from the light rail.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Kiwanis Park
9 Units Available
Park View Apartments
1235 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1350 sqft
Located close to local freeways and shopping centers. Newly renovated homes come with hardwood floors, and private balconies or patios. Pet-friendly community with an online portal for easy payments.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
MetroPointe
7017 S Priest Dr, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1421 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for self-guided and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
Ten01
1001 E Playa Del Norte Dr, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1450 sqft
Upscale apartment community close to the ASU campus and Tempe Marketplace. City views through floor-to-ceiling windows. Free beach cruiser and kayak sharing program, movie rentals and weekly fitness classes.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
27 Units Available
909 West
909 W Grove Pkwy, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,582
1253 sqft
Excellent location close to I-10, I-101 and Arizona State University. Community amenities include two pools, basketball court, dog park and picnic area. Units feature walk-in closets, separate dining areas and bathtubs.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Agave Apartments
1718 S Jentilly Ln, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1200 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown, these modern units provide inviting common areas, on-site swimming pools, clubhouses and more! In-unit amenities include free heat and A/C, walk-in closets, private patios and custom upgrades.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
180 Units Available
Aura Watermark
420 North Scottsdale Road, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1807 sqft
Set against the Tempe Town Lake setting, Aura Watermark reflects a refined living experience in one of Tempe’s most walkable neighborhoods.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
41 Units Available
The Cameron
2062 E. Cameron Way, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1638 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Galleria Palms
1600 W La Jolla Dr, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1133 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available for your convenience—Schedule yours today!
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Allure at Tempe
1155 W Grove Pkwy, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1079 sqft
Uniquely styled apartment homes in a relaxed community. Units feature unique floor plans, in unit laundry, appliances and hardwood floors. Community offers clubhouse, 24-hour gym and more. Close to highways and local sports parks.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
14 Units Available
Camden Tempe
800 E Curry Rd, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,319
1269 sqft
Luxurious community features fire pit, pool, pool table, shuffleboard and valet service. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, patio/balcony, laundry and dishwasher. Great location in Tempe, close to parks, restaurants and shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
$
5 Units Available
San Marbeya by Mark-Taylor
1720 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1311 sqft
Great location close to movie theaters, restaurants, and bars of Mill Avenue. Community include fitness center, volleyball court, and pool. Located close to Connolly Middle School and Walmart.
Last updated June 12 at 06:41pm
$
24 Units Available
San Sonoma by Mark-Taylor
9010 S Priest Dr, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1432 sqft
Residents stay fit in this community's yoga studio, spin bike room, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Shopping is convenient thanks to the Shoppes at Casa Paloma.
Last updated June 12 at 06:29pm
$
13 Units Available
Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor
647 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1296 sqft
These apartments are a favorite in the community. Close to shopping and dining, these units offer oversized closets, loft layouts, dual-pane windows, full-size washers and dryers, and private patios and balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
16 Units Available
CityScape at Lakeshore
4630 S Lakeshore Dr, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,727
1261 sqft
Beautiful apartments offer unique floor plans, appliances, fireplace and balcony. Luxurious landscaped grounds with an internet cafe, lounge, pool and gym. Central downtown city location, near shopping and entertainment districts. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:40pm
$
23 Units Available
San Capella by Mark-Taylor
1155 W Elliot Rd, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1551 sqft
Luxurious units feature dining room, spacious closets, and crown molding. Community offers fitness center, pool, and sundeck. Close to major freeways and Sky Harbor Airport.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
152 Units Available
Nexa
1221 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,721
1316 sqft
This sophisticated, spa-inspired community features a resort-style pool and a fire pit. Open-concept apartments have high ceilings and accent lighting. Located near Hudson Park and multiple restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Discovery Park
1820 E Bell de Mar Dr, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1266 sqft
Recently renovated apartments, designer interiors with granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Amenities like yoga spaces, a basketball court, and an elevator up the luxury factor. In central Tempe near the 101 Freeway.
Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
$
16 Units Available
San Palmilla by Mark-Taylor
750 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1446 sqft
Arizona Mills, Danelle Plaza and Harkins Theatres are all within minutes of this property. The pet-friendly property offers a fitness center, heated pools and luxurious clubhouse. Units have French doors and private balconies or patios.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
North Tempe-Indian Bend
40 Units Available
The Palms on Scottsdale
1535 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1289 sqft
Remodeled apartments in this green community boast extra space with walk-in closets and added storage. Complex contains a community garden, courtyard and bike storage. Numerous shops and restaurant line nearby North Scottsdale Road.

June 2020 Tempe Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tempe Rent Report. Tempe rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tempe rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Tempe rents decline sharply over the past month

Tempe rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tempe stand at $974 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,213 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Tempe's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tempe, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Tempe rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Tempe, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tempe is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Tempe's median two-bedroom rent of $1,213 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Tempe.
    • While Tempe's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tempe than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Tempe.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

