Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM
317 Apartments for rent in Holdeman, Tempe, AZ
Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
2 Units Available
Parkside Apartments
1801 S Cutler Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$835
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Air-conditioned and upgraded units come ready for cable. Complex offers swimming pool, fitness center, laundry center and covered parking. On-site maintenance. Less than 20 minutes to downtown Phoenix.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1309 W 16th St
1309 West 16th Street, Tempe, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$3,600
2114 sqft
1309 W 16th St Available 08/01/20 GORGEOUS, COMPLETELY REMODELED 5 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH FULL GUEST HOUSE! - AVAILABLE 8/1/2020! Welcome home to this gorgeous remodeled home in Tempe with custom features! In addition to the 5 bed 3 bath main
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
925 West Parkway Boulevard
925 West Parkway Boulevard, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1040 sqft
Great 3 Bed / 2 Bath in Tempe near ASU! This home is conveniently located near the 202! Great floor plan with an open kitchen. The kitchen has matching stainless steel appliance with an island. Washer/Dryer included with the rental.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1351 W 16th St
1351 West 16th Street, Tempe, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2141 sqft
1351 W 16th St Available 08/01/20 FULLY REMODELED 5 BEDROOM HOME! 3 MASTER SUITES! GRANITE COUNTERS! - AVAILABLE 8/1/2020! Enormous 2,200 SF, 5 bedroom, 4 bath home.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1730 South Parkside Drive
1730 S Parkside Dr, Tempe, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
Located a mile from campus, close to ASU. Kitchen and bathrooms Remodeled. 50" wall mounted HDTV included! The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Results within 1 mile of Holdeman
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
13 Units Available
Tides on 5th
805 W Brown St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$830
317 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,064
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
788 sqft
Affordable apartments a stone's throw from the airport and the Phoenix Zoo. Recently renovated units contain walk-in closets and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community has on-site laundry. Across the street from Jaycee Park.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
San Portella
2155 S 55th St, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,376
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1311 sqft
Welcome to San Portella, an upscale apartment community in beautiful Tempe, Arizona that is unlike any other. We have created a unique atmosphere of luxury, style, and comfort to fit every lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm
1 Unit Available
South Bank
1007 W 1st St, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
708 sqft
Located just blocks from Tempe Center for the Arts, Tempe Beach Park and Centerpoint on Mill shopping center. Tenants have access to 24-hour maintenance, pool and laundry facility. Kitchens feature all appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
5 Units Available
Residences on Farmer
615 S Farmer Ave, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1075 sqft
Situated in the Farmer Arts District. Within walking distance to light rail. Apartments boast large windows, quartz countertops, energy-efficient lights, stainless steel appliances and an in-unit laundry. On-site fitness center and bike storage station.
Last updated July 12 at 12:09pm
4 Units Available
Salado Springs
242 S Beck Ave, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,230
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
911 sqft
Salado Springs Apartments in Tempe, AZ are conveniently located near Arizona State University and Sky Harbor Airport. A modern southwestern exterior is paired with updated interiors for great southwestern living.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
2 Units Available
Dolce Villagio
1001 West 2nd Street, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1694 sqft
Dolce Villagio Lofts is at the epicenter of all things Tempe, come experience small community living with very large comforts. Our spacious 2 and 3 bedroom lofts are why you come and the convenience is why you will stay.
Last updated March 11 at 09:31pm
19 Units Available
The Local Apartments by Mark-Taylor
750 S. Ash Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,404
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1168 sqft
Warm Welcomes. Native Soul. The Local celebrates everything special about the city we love: Tempe's history, culture, music and people. It's home to thoughtful amenities and a warm, welcoming spirit.
Last updated January 22 at 01:56am
11 Units Available
THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE
615 S Hardy Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You can't beat living mere minutes from Chase Field Stadium, ASU, and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Bamboo style flooring, flat fee utilities, included refrigerator, and spectacular community amenities make these a cut above the rest.
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
4 Units Available
Aria on Mill
2430 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1000 sqft
Landscaped apartment community close to Arizona State University and Downtown Tempe. Fully equipped kitchen and spacious patio or balcony in every apartment. On-site spa, fitness center, swimming pool and laundry. Reserved covered car parking available.
Last updated July 12 at 04:01pm
Contact for Availability
Hidden Glen
818 W 3rd St, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$725
600 sqft
Our location offers the convenience of a city location in a quiet community with beautiful large trees, lush landscaping, and quick access to all the area has to offer.
Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm
11 Units Available
Emerson Mill Avenue by Mark-Taylor
101 W 5th St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,749
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,736
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1158 sqft
Downtown Tempe location within walking distance to shops, dining and entertainment. 1-2 bedroom apartments with garbage disposal, large closets and granite counters. Community has large pool, internet cafe and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1524 W 5th Place
1524 West 5th Place, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1366 sqft
1524 W 5th Place Available 08/08/20 Available Early August - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been completely remodeled with an open floor plan great for entertaining.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1208 W 6th St
1208 West 6th Street, Tempe, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
1916 sqft
1208 W 6th St Available 08/01/20 HGTV STYLE REMODEL - 5 BED/4 BATH W/ 3 MASTERS - PERFECT FOR ROOMMATES! - AVAILABLE 8/1/2020! Gorgeous HGTV style remodel on this 5 bedroom, 4 bath home will take your breath away! Complete renovation like nothing
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
702 S Beck Ave
702 South Beck Avenue, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1218 sqft
702 S Beck Ave Available 09/14/20 AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Upgraded 2Bedroom, 2bath townhouse in Prime Tempe location, perfect for young professionals.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
517 W 18TH Street
517 West 18th Street, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1294 sqft
This functional 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is move in ready! Located within a mile of ASU and close to the 202 & 10 freeway.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
710 W 5th St
710 West 5th Street, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$875
475 sqft
No Smoking. No Felonies. No Evictions Or Bankruptcies Within 36 Months of Application Date. No Crimes Against Children. Proof Of Income Is Required. No Assistance.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
609 South Roosevelt Street
609 South Roosevelt Street, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
1795 sqft
Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM Click to see if you qualify, http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/ Very nice 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home! Property has three levels! The main level houses the great room, kitchen, balcony, laundry room and half bath.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1523 W. 7th Street
1523 West 7th Street, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1503 sqft
1523 W.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1309 W 7th Pl
1309 West 7th Place, Tempe, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$2,600
2900 sqft
1309 W 7th Pl Available 08/01/20 6 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 2900SQFT HOME IN TEMPE - PERFECT FOR ROOMMATES! - AVAILABLE 8/1/2020 If you are looking for off-campus housing for the 2020/2021 school year look no further! This 6 bedroom, 3 bath home is ideal
