Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:22 AM

128 Apartments for rent in Queen Creek, AZ

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,224
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1236 sqft
This gated community provides residents with walking paths, garage parking and a resort-style pool. Apartments have quartz countertops and custom cabinetry. Queen Creek Marketplace and Cornerstone at Queen Creek are both just seconds away.
Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
5 Units Available
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,181
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,606
1180 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, carport, and pool. Units feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, walk in closets, and more.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
20496 E Colt Dr
20496 East Colt Drive, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2437 sqft
Will Rogers Equestrian Ranch features a community arena & barn that offers daily feeding & stall cleaning perfect for the traveling executive * Community Barn, Arena, pool, basketball court, fire pit, clubhouse, Barn Arena & Trailer parking directly

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Langley Gateway Estates
1 Unit Available
21428 E Roundup Way
21428 East Roundup Way, Queen Creek, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$2,525
3390 sqft
BIG HOUSE in Queen Creek...

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
The Villages at Queen Creek
1 Unit Available
21950 E CREOSOTE Court
21950 East Creosote Court, Queen Creek, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2430 sqft
No application fee. No annoying property management company. Deal directly with the owner. Must have stable income. Beautiful part of the golf course community in the Villages of Queen Creek.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
The Villages at Queen Creek
1 Unit Available
22639 S 212TH Street
22639 South 212th Street, Queen Creek, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$4,250
2872 sqft
SUMMER SPECIAL; 10% OFF MONTHLY RATES THRU SEPTEMBER, BOOK NOW -This spectacular home offers the extraordinary space and amenities vacation renters are looking for.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Emperor Estates
1 Unit Available
19862 E CARRIAGE Way
19862 East Carriage Way, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1514 sqft
Your clients will love this cute 3-bedroom home in this great neighborhood. This home is clean and ready to move in. Spanish tile throughout the home.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Hastings Farms
1 Unit Available
21234 E PECAN Lane
21234 East Pecan Lane, Queen Creek, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2294 sqft
This beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is in the heart of Hastings Farms. The kitchen features upgraded maple cabinets with granite countertops, stainless appliances, a gas range and island.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Queenland Manor
1 Unit Available
21115 E SADDLE Way
21115 East Saddle Way, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1859 sqft
REMOLDED SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN QUEENLAND MANOR. SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM & DEN HOME ON 8,000 SQ FT LOT WITH GRASSY BACKYARD.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
The Villages at Queen Creek
1 Unit Available
21346 E CALLE DE FLORES --
21346 East Calle De Flores, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1715 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED home with 2 bedroom + an office that can be a third bedroom. One Story, open floor plan and super neighborhood. Golf and Heated Community all within walking distance.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
La Sentiero
1 Unit Available
22482 E PECAN Lane
22482 East Pecan Lane, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
2482 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Now, this is an unforgettable executive house with every amenity you can dream of. Perfect for the entire family or a group of friends with 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, including 5 beds and sleeping up to 9.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Sossaman Estates
1 Unit Available
18560 East Strawberry Drive
18560 East Strawberry Drive, Queen Creek, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,699
3759 sqft
Beautiful open and spacious 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, Plus Bonus Room, and a Loft in Prestigious Sossaman Estates. Formal Living and Dining Room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Cortina
1 Unit Available
18974 East Lark Drive
18974 East Lark Drive, Queen Creek, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
2545 sqft
$425 OFF First Month's Rent. Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 3 bath home. The spacious living area opens to stunning kitchen with wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, island, and upgraded light fixtures! Ceiling fans throughout.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
The Villages at Queen Creek
1 Unit Available
20928 E. Desert Hills Blvd.
20928 East Desert Hills Boulevard, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful Queen Creek Home - This beautiful in Queen Creek is the one! This home is located just a couple miles from Ellsworth loop! This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home! This home features a beautiful kitchen and same flooring and granite throughout the
Results within 1 mile of Queen Creek

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Power Ranch
1 Unit Available
3454 S Swan Dr
3454 East Swan Drive, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2181 sqft
Great location,, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Gilbert, 2181 sq ft, 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Power Ranch
1 Unit Available
3886 S CRICKET Drive
3886 South Cricket Lane, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1828 sqft
Beautiful home for rent in the highly desirable Power Ranch community located in Arizona's highly rated Higley Schools. Power Ranch offers walking trails, tennis courts, community pool & a catch and release lake.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
357 W White Sands --
357 W White Sands Dr, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1662 sqft
1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
370 W Powell Drive
370 W Powell Dr, Pinal County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1912 sqft
1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
310 W Powell Drive
310 W Powell Dr, Pinal County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1912 sqft
1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
324 W Powell Drive
324 W Powell Dr, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1662 sqft
1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
354 W Powell Drive
354 W Powell Dr, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1404 sqft
1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
296 W Powell Drive
296 W Powell Dr, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1662 sqft
1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3665 E Lodgepole Drive
3665 East Lodgepole Drive, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1818 sqft
No Application Fees! Like new single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Gilbert home in the Bridges community. This home includes a large family room, living room and separate den / bonus room.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Seville
1 Unit Available
3498 E VERNON Street
3498 East Vernon Street, Gilbert, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,310
2356 sqft
Clean and ready to go now! Our application process is first come first served. We do not take a bunch and pick one. Come see it in person before it's gone!

Median Rent in Queen Creek

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Queen Creek is $1,281, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,597.
Studio
$1,055
1 Bed
$1,281
2 Beds
$1,597
3+ Beds
$2,324
City GuideQueen Creek
You wake to Mesa, Arizona /Say, "Let it go, she'll change her mind someday" / You took the wheel in Mesa, Arizona / "I got the rest, man / You can drift away" -- From "Mesa, AZ" by Bad Books

Queen Creek is a town at the edge of the metropolitan area of Mesa, a place where you can drift away into your thoughts and dreams. In the hot desert sun. Many people are finding their way here, owning or renting apartments and houses. And the fast growth means there are a lot of places to eat, shop, and generally hang out while making the most of the dry summer heat.

Searching for Rentals in Queen Creek

Queen Creek is known for being an ideal landing spot with affordable housing. Most of the houses and apartments here are new, as are the commercial plazas. But the farms and down-home bars remind you that youre in the Wild West--yeehaw! Living in a rural community, it's just about an hour away from downtown Phoenix.

The vacancy rate in Queen Creek is at about average, so it shouldn't be too hard to find a place here. Many of the homes are renter-occupied, at a bit lower rate than average. The cost of living in this area is quite reasonable. You can likely get a 1-bedroom apartment or 2-bedroom rentals in Queen Creek at very manageable prices.

Like many areas in Arizona, your best bet for renting is the summer, since that's when fewer people are here. Might have something to do with temperatures venturing near boiling point. And thanks to the fairly high vacancy rate, it probably won't take more than a month to find a place. When you're ready to start searching, just bring proof of income and references to show you can afford to pay rent and do so on time. Landlords like being paid on time for some reason. You can also expect your credit to be checked and a deposit to be required to reserve your rental.

Major Queen Creek Neighborhoods

Here are a few of the major neighborhoods in the area.

Sanokai Village: This is a suburban area that has mostly houses and mobile homes.

Town Center:This is the area to check out if you want a newer, affordable home. Though there are lots of large houses, there are also some apartment complexes within walking distance of golf courses.

Germann: This is a new section of Queen Creek, and you'll find mostly large houses and mobile homes here. The area is suburban, but it is near some major city streets and popular golf courses.

Living in Queen Creek

This city is known for being rural and far removed from the big cities in the Phoenix area. Many residents like this, but there's a price to pay--reliance on cars. There's no real public transportation unless you want to call a cab or pay for a private shuttle. But not the ones that go into space. So plan on having a vehicle to get anywhere, or developing those leg muscles with long-distance cycling.

There are a few friendly neighborhood bars to hang out at, with San Tan Flat being one of the best. Half of this Western-themed restaurant and bar is outdoors, so you can enjoy your beer around a campfire. A good combo for some impromptu sing-alongs. Tempe or Chandler have a wider selection of bars. Both cities are about 30 minutes away.

Other things to do in this city include trips to Queen Creek Olive Mill to pick up some local olive oil, vinegar, or beans. Oh my! Similarly, Schnepf Farms is an adorable farm where you can pick fresh fruit, take a hayride, or attend one of the many festivals around Halloween, Easter, and other holidays. Give Queen Creek a spin.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Queen Creek?
In Queen Creek, the median rent is $1,055 for a studio, $1,281 for a 1-bedroom, $1,597 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,324 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Queen Creek, check out our monthly Queen Creek Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Queen Creek?
Some of the colleges located in the Queen Creek area include Arizona State University-Tempe, GateWay Community College, Mesa Community College, Rio Salado College, and Paradise Valley Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Queen Creek?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Queen Creek from include Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, and Tempe.

