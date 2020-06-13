128 Apartments for rent in Queen Creek, AZ📍
Queen Creek is a town at the edge of the metropolitan area of Mesa, a place where you can drift away into your thoughts and dreams. In the hot desert sun. Many people are finding their way here, owning or renting apartments and houses. And the fast growth means there are a lot of places to eat, shop, and generally hang out while making the most of the dry summer heat.
Queen Creek is known for being an ideal landing spot with affordable housing. Most of the houses and apartments here are new, as are the commercial plazas. But the farms and down-home bars remind you that youre in the Wild West--yeehaw! Living in a rural community, it's just about an hour away from downtown Phoenix.
The vacancy rate in Queen Creek is at about average, so it shouldn't be too hard to find a place here. Many of the homes are renter-occupied, at a bit lower rate than average. The cost of living in this area is quite reasonable. You can likely get a 1-bedroom apartment or 2-bedroom rentals in Queen Creek at very manageable prices.
Like many areas in Arizona, your best bet for renting is the summer, since that's when fewer people are here. Might have something to do with temperatures venturing near boiling point. And thanks to the fairly high vacancy rate, it probably won't take more than a month to find a place. When you're ready to start searching, just bring proof of income and references to show you can afford to pay rent and do so on time. Landlords like being paid on time for some reason. You can also expect your credit to be checked and a deposit to be required to reserve your rental.
Here are a few of the major neighborhoods in the area.
Sanokai Village: This is a suburban area that has mostly houses and mobile homes.
Town Center:This is the area to check out if you want a newer, affordable home. Though there are lots of large houses, there are also some apartment complexes within walking distance of golf courses.
Germann: This is a new section of Queen Creek, and you'll find mostly large houses and mobile homes here. The area is suburban, but it is near some major city streets and popular golf courses.
This city is known for being rural and far removed from the big cities in the Phoenix area. Many residents like this, but there's a price to pay--reliance on cars. There's no real public transportation unless you want to call a cab or pay for a private shuttle. But not the ones that go into space. So plan on having a vehicle to get anywhere, or developing those leg muscles with long-distance cycling.
There are a few friendly neighborhood bars to hang out at, with San Tan Flat being one of the best. Half of this Western-themed restaurant and bar is outdoors, so you can enjoy your beer around a campfire. A good combo for some impromptu sing-alongs. Tempe or Chandler have a wider selection of bars. Both cities are about 30 minutes away.
Other things to do in this city include trips to Queen Creek Olive Mill to pick up some local olive oil, vinegar, or beans. Oh my! Similarly, Schnepf Farms is an adorable farm where you can pick fresh fruit, take a hayride, or attend one of the many festivals around Halloween, Easter, and other holidays. Give Queen Creek a spin.