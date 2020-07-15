112 Studio Apartments for rent in Tempe, AZ

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
$
37 Units Available
Tempe Metro by Mark-Taylor
1811 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,034
514 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off light rail. Luxurious community offers hot tub, parking, pool, and clubhouse. Units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, extra storage, and garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:22 AM
$
25 Units Available
The Hyve by Mark-Taylor
1260 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,419
574 sqft
A luxury community with many features, including a resort-like pool and sundeck, large clubhouse, fitness center, and outdoor fire pit. Apartments feature tech packages with NEST thermostats, vinyl plank flooring and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
25 Units Available
Ten01
1001 E Playa Del Norte Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,165
538 sqft
Upscale apartment community close to the ASU campus and Tempe Marketplace. City views through floor-to-ceiling windows. Free beach cruiser and kayak sharing program, movie rentals and weekly fitness classes.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
15 Units Available
Rio Paradiso Apartment Homes
1033 N Parkside Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,295
964 sqft
The Lofts at Rio Salado are just minutes from Mill Avenue and downtown Phoenix. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, carpets, walk-in closets, extra storage, fireplaces, and in-unit laundry. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
Mission Springs Apartments
1311 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$950
506 sqft
Units have vinyl wood plank flooring, washers and dryers. Amenities include picnic areas with BBQ grills and a business center. Convenient location near the Arizona Mills Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
144 Units Available
Aura Watermark
420 North Scottsdale Road, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,349
585 sqft
Set against the Tempe Town Lake setting, Aura Watermark reflects a refined living experience in one of Tempe’s most walkable neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
15 Units Available
Onnix Apartments
1500 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$851
443 sqft
Contemporary apartments located just minutes away from the Freeway, Arizona University and Tempe Marketplace. Community has a sundeck, BBQ grills and a campus shuttle. Units feature gourmet kitchens and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
13 Units Available
Riverside
Tides on 5th
805 W Brown St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$830
317 sqft
Affordable apartments a stone's throw from the airport and the Phoenix Zoo. Recently renovated units contain walk-in closets and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community has on-site laundry. Across the street from Jaycee Park.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
19 Units Available
Vela
555 N. College Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,220
543 sqft
Easy access to the Red Mountain Freeway and a few blocks from the Salt River, just north of Tempe Town Lake. Wheelchair accessible, basketball court and putting green.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
33 Units Available
North Tempe-College
Scottsdale Gateway
2100 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$870
360 sqft
Newly refurbished homes with energy-saving appliances in kitchens, hardwood floors and covered parking. Community amenities include a heated swimming pool, play area and business center. Freeways 101 and 202 are close by.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
25 Units Available
MetroPointe
7017 S Priest Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,055
530 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for self-guided tours by appointment (face covering required) and virtual tours via video chat.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
25 Units Available
Norte Town Lake
909 East Playa Del Norte Drive, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,354
659 sqft
Our luxury apartments in Tempe, AZ are a masterpiece of refined living. Perfectly spacious, our layouts set the stage for a life of pure pampering.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
University Heights
Omnia on McClintock
1701 E Don Carlos Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$930
410 sqft
Convenient to Arizona State University Tempe campus. Stylish apartments with glass-top stoves and hardwood floors. On-site bocce ball court, complimentary Java Bar, two swimming pools and two laundry rooms. On-call maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
16 Units Available
Downtown Tempe
Salt
260 E Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,360
612 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both private in-person and self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
28 Units Available
Downtown Tempe
Novel Rio
701 West Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,299
592 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
17 Units Available
Tempe Gardens
Solara at Mill Avenue
3730 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$877
375 sqft
Convenient location in Tempe, close to shops, restaurants and entertainment. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Luxury community offers volleyball court, pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
27 Units Available
Broadstone Grand
1003 West Washington Street, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,335
671 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
13 Units Available
Riverside
Riverside
625 W 1st St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$925
400 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Tempe, Arizona. Luxury community features 24-hour gym, carport, and pool. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, extra storage, air conditioning and washer-dryer hookup.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
26 Units Available
Skywater At Town Lake
601 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,355
814 sqft
Spacious air conditioned units with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just across the street from Tempe Art Center and Beach Park. Electric vehicle charging station for residents.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:03 AM
10 Units Available
La Cresenta
1025 E Orange St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$925
426 sqft
Multiple floor plans to match your lifestyle. Utilities included. Smoke-free community with swimming pool, clubhouse, study areas and laundry service. Pet-friendly. Walking distance to Light Rail station.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
38 Units Available
The Cameron
2062 E. Cameron Way, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,430
556 sqft
Tour Your Way! Virtual, Self-Guided and In-Person By Appointment Only Tours Available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
126 Units Available
Nexa
1221 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,269
624 sqft
This sophisticated, spa-inspired community features a resort-style pool and a fire pit. Open-concept apartments have high ceilings and accent lighting. Located near Hudson Park and multiple restaurants.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
The Regency
1100 East Lemon Street, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$870
360 sqft
Great location close to the ASU Tempe campus, light rail and the 101 and 202 freeways. Gated community with saltwater pool and laundry facility. Units feature private patio/balconies and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
12 Units Available
Downtown Tempe
Emerson Mill Avenue by Mark-Taylor
101 W 5th St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,749
519 sqft
Downtown Tempe location within walking distance to shops, dining and entertainment. 1-2 bedroom apartments with garbage disposal, large closets and granite counters. Community has large pool, internet cafe and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.

July 2020 Tempe Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Tempe Rent Report. Tempe rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tempe rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Tempe rents declined significantly over the past month

Tempe rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tempe stand at $968 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,207 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Tempe's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Tempe throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in all of of the largest 10 cities in the Phoenix metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.9% over the past year.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.1% over the past year.

    Tempe rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Tempe has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Tempe is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Tempe's median two-bedroom rent of $1,207 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Tempe remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Albuquerque (+1.3%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), Dallas (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $889, $1,192, and $1,133 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tempe than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Tempe.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

