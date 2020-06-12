105 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tempe, AZ

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
Agave Apartments
1718 S Jentilly Ln, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1008 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown, these modern units provide inviting common areas, on-site swimming pools, clubhouses and more! In-unit amenities include free heat and A/C, walk-in closets, private patios and custom upgrades.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
$
16 Units Available
San Palmilla by Mark-Taylor
750 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1157 sqft
Arizona Mills, Danelle Plaza and Harkins Theatres are all within minutes of this property. The pet-friendly property offers a fitness center, heated pools and luxurious clubhouse. Units have French doors and private balconies or patios.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
$
23 Units Available
San Capella by Mark-Taylor
1155 W Elliot Rd, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1331 sqft
Luxurious units feature dining room, spacious closets, and crown molding. Community offers fitness center, pool, and sundeck. Close to major freeways and Sky Harbor Airport.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
34 Units Available
The Porter
1532 S Price Rd, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
725 sqft
Lifes too short to have an ordinary place. Welcome to The Porter, a newly-renovated gem in the heart of Tempe. Each of our spacious apartments are a renters dream, with sleek interiors, modern kitchens and baths and full-size washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Baseline Hardy
Contact for Availability
Villagio Furnished Apartments
1133 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
920 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer and hardwood floors. Community includes a fitness center, pool and spa. Pet-friendly. Close to Arizona Mills Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Easy access to I-10.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Alegre
21 Units Available
Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
965 sqft
Recently renovated air-conditioned apartments with walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features a dog park. Pool, business center, 24-hour laundry and game room on site. Numerous shopping options on nearby East University Drive.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
$
15 Units Available
The Hyve by Mark-Taylor
1260 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,764
1145 sqft
A luxury community with many features, including a resort-like pool and sundeck, large clubhouse, fitness center, and outdoor fire pit. Apartments feature tech packages with NEST thermostats, vinyl plank flooring and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
$
26 Units Available
San Marquis
577 E Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1248 sqft
This property offers residents a clubhouse, cyber cafe, poolside cabanas and a gym. Units feature granite countertops, private patios/balconies and stainless steel appliances. The Lake Country Village Shopping Center is less than a mile away.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
15 Units Available
Discovery Park
1820 E Bell de Mar Dr, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1001 sqft
Recently renovated apartments, designer interiors with granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Amenities like yoga spaces, a basketball court, and an elevator up the luxury factor. In central Tempe near the 101 Freeway.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
22 Units Available
HARPER
4690 S Lakeshore Dr, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1172 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
29 Units Available
MetroPointe
7017 S Priest Dr, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1135 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for self-guided and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
28 Units Available
Ten01
1001 E Playa Del Norte Dr, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1160 sqft
Upscale apartment community close to the ASU campus and Tempe Marketplace. City views through floor-to-ceiling windows. Free beach cruiser and kayak sharing program, movie rentals and weekly fitness classes.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
27 Units Available
909 West
909 W Grove Pkwy, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1064 sqft
Excellent location close to I-10, I-101 and Arizona State University. Community amenities include two pools, basketball court, dog park and picnic area. Units feature walk-in closets, separate dining areas and bathtubs.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
$
24 Units Available
San Sonoma by Mark-Taylor
9010 S Priest Dr, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1200 sqft
Residents stay fit in this community's yoga studio, spin bike room, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Shopping is convenient thanks to the Shoppes at Casa Paloma.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
19 Units Available
Willowcreek
2020 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
875 sqft
Willow Creek apartments in Tempe, AZ enjoys easy access to Loop 101 and is in the locality of the Arizona State University's Sun Devil Stadium. Homes come with in-unit laundry and ceiling fan as standard.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
North Tempe-Indian Bend
40 Units Available
The Palms on Scottsdale
1535 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1100 sqft
Remodeled apartments in this green community boast extra space with walk-in closets and added storage. Complex contains a community garden, courtyard and bike storage. Numerous shops and restaurant line nearby North Scottsdale Road.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
21 Units Available
Mission Springs Apartments
1311 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
844 sqft
Units have vinyl wood plank flooring, washers and dryers. Amenities include picnic areas with BBQ grills and a business center. Convenient location near the Arizona Mills Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
180 Units Available
Aura Watermark
420 North Scottsdale Road, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1178 sqft
Set against the Tempe Town Lake setting, Aura Watermark reflects a refined living experience in one of Tempe’s most walkable neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Baseline Hardy
13 Units Available
Omnia Baseline
1145 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$920
800 sqft
Convenient access to Arizona Mills mall and Kiwanis Lake Park. Close to I-10. Walk-in closets and 9-foot ceilings. Laundry center, carport parking, playground, spa, BBQ area. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
University Heights
21 Units Available
OMNIA ON 8TH APARTMENT HOMES
1701 E 8th St, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$995
812 sqft
Gated community with pool, covered parking and 24-hour maintenance. Washer and dryer in some units. Wood-like flooring in refurbished kitchens. Prime location between Highway 101 and Arizona State University's Tempe campus.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
17 Units Available
Ponderosa Ranch
4839 S Darrow Dr, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
788 sqft
Modern apartments with laundry and air conditioning in each unit. Community features include gym, hot tub and guest parking. Walking distance to the Arizona Mills Mall, plus easy access to the I-10 and I-60.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
12 Units Available
Tempe Vista
2045 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
938 sqft
You will love living in our remodeled apartment homes. Swimming in our resort style swimming pools, or working your computer from our Cyber Cafe. Experience the best in Tempe living. We are currently closed to the public.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
45 Units Available
Tempo at McClintock Station
1831 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1160 sqft
Modern apartments near Loop 101. Granite or quartz countertops, garden-style tubs, in-unit laundry. Attached garages and walk-in closets available. Community has spin and yoga studios. Steps from the light rail.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
15 Units Available
Galleria Palms
1600 W La Jolla Dr, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
942 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available for your convenience—Schedule yours today!

June 2020 Tempe Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tempe Rent Report. Tempe rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tempe rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Tempe rents decline sharply over the past month

Tempe rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tempe stand at $974 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,213 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Tempe's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tempe, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Tempe rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Tempe, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tempe is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Tempe's median two-bedroom rent of $1,213 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Tempe.
    • While Tempe's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tempe than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Tempe.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

