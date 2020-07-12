/
/
/
sunset
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:34 PM
394 Apartments for rent in Sunset, Tempe, AZ
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
South Bank
1007 W 1st St, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
708 sqft
Located just blocks from Tempe Center for the Arts, Tempe Beach Park and Centerpoint on Mill shopping center. Tenants have access to 24-hour maintenance, pool and laundry facility. Kitchens feature all appliances.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
4 Units Available
Salado Springs
242 S Beck Ave, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,230
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
911 sqft
Salado Springs Apartments in Tempe, AZ are conveniently located near Arizona State University and Sky Harbor Airport. A modern southwestern exterior is paired with updated interiors for great southwestern living.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Dolce Villagio
1001 West 2nd Street, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1694 sqft
Dolce Villagio Lofts is at the epicenter of all things Tempe, come experience small community living with very large comforts. Our spacious 2 and 3 bedroom lofts are why you come and the convenience is why you will stay.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1208 W 6th St
1208 West 6th Street, Tempe, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
1958 sqft
1208 W 6th St Available 08/01/20 HGTV STYLE REMODEL - 5 BED/4 BATH W/ 3 MASTERS - PERFECT FOR ROOMMATES! - AVAILABLE 8/1/2020! Gorgeous HGTV style remodel on this 5 bedroom, 4 bath home will take your breath away! Complete renovation like nothing
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
702 S Beck Ave
702 South Beck Avenue, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1218 sqft
702 S Beck Ave Available 09/14/20 AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Upgraded 2Bedroom, 2bath townhouse in Prime Tempe location, perfect for young professionals.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1309 W 7th Pl
1309 West 7th Place, Tempe, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$2,600
2900 sqft
1309 W 7th Pl Available 08/01/20 6 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 2900SQFT HOME IN TEMPE - PERFECT FOR ROOMMATES! - AVAILABLE 8/1/2020 If you are looking for off-campus housing for the 2020/2021 school year look no further! This 6 bedroom, 3 bath home is ideal
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
616 S. Hardy Dr. #116
616 South Hardy Drive, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
779 sqft
Worthington Place Downtown Tempe Ground Floor Condo - Less than a mile from Mill Ave, this centrally located Tempe Condo is in the prefect area! Quick has access to everything you want and need in Tempe! Carpet and tile flooring in the property, all
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
754 S BECK Avenue
754 South Beck Avenue, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1218 sqft
Gorgeously Remodeled Townhome in Abby Lane. 3 bedroom and 3 bath home boasts granite counters, glass backsplash, tile and wood flooring throughout, upgraded tiled bathrooms. All appliances included.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1331 West 3rd Street
1331 West 3rd Street, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
No pets, No smoking Current 1-year Full-time employment, with 3-year full-time employment history.
Results within 1 mile of Sunset
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Rio Paradiso Apartment Homes
1033 N Parkside Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,295
964 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1032 sqft
The Lofts at Rio Salado are just minutes from Mill Avenue and downtown Phoenix. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, carpets, walk-in closets, extra storage, fireplaces, and in-unit laundry. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
25 Units Available
Skywater At Town Lake
601 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,349
814 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,417
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,803
1371 sqft
Spacious air conditioned units with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just across the street from Tempe Art Center and Beach Park. Electric vehicle charging station for residents.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Emerson Mill Avenue by Mark-Taylor
101 W 5th St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,749
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,736
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1158 sqft
Downtown Tempe location within walking distance to shops, dining and entertainment. 1-2 bedroom apartments with garbage disposal, large closets and granite counters. Community has large pool, internet cafe and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
13 Units Available
Tides on 5th
805 W Brown St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$830
317 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,064
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
788 sqft
Affordable apartments a stone's throw from the airport and the Phoenix Zoo. Recently renovated units contain walk-in closets and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community has on-site laundry. Across the street from Jaycee Park.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
27 Units Available
Novel Rio
701 West Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,299
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1225 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
28 Units Available
Broadstone Grand
1003 West Washington Street, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,335
671 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1098 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
$
11 Units Available
Lakeside Drive by Mark-Taylor
500 West First Street, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1156 sqft
Luxury community features a lounge and pool house, fitness center and community study room. Modern apartments have gourmet kitchens with gas cooktops, Energy Star Appliance package and tile backsplashes.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
12 Units Available
Riverside
625 W 1st St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$925
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
850 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Tempe, Arizona. Luxury community features 24-hour gym, carport, and pool. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, extra storage, air conditioning and washer-dryer hookup.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
Parkside Apartments
1801 S Cutler Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$835
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Air-conditioned and upgraded units come ready for cable. Complex offers swimming pool, fitness center, laundry center and covered parking. On-site maintenance. Less than 20 minutes to downtown Phoenix.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
5 Units Available
Residences on Farmer
615 S Farmer Ave, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1075 sqft
Situated in the Farmer Arts District. Within walking distance to light rail. Apartments boast large windows, quartz countertops, energy-efficient lights, stainless steel appliances and an in-unit laundry. On-site fitness center and bike storage station.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated March 11 at 09:31pm
19 Units Available
The Local Apartments by Mark-Taylor
750 S. Ash Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,404
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1168 sqft
Warm Welcomes. Native Soul. The Local celebrates everything special about the city we love: Tempe's history, culture, music and people. It's home to thoughtful amenities and a warm, welcoming spirit.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated January 22 at 01:56am
11 Units Available
THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE
615 S Hardy Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You can't beat living mere minutes from Chase Field Stadium, ASU, and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Bamboo style flooring, flat fee utilities, included refrigerator, and spectacular community amenities make these a cut above the rest.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 04:01pm
Contact for Availability
Hidden Glen
818 W 3rd St, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$725
600 sqft
Our location offers the convenience of a city location in a quiet community with beautiful large trees, lush landscaping, and quick access to all the area has to offer.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1524 W 5th Place
1524 West 5th Place, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1366 sqft
1524 W 5th Place Available 08/08/20 Available Early August - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been completely remodeled with an open floor plan great for entertaining.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
517 W 18TH Street
517 West 18th Street, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1294 sqft
This functional 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is move in ready! Located within a mile of ASU and close to the 202 & 10 freeway.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZParadise Valley, AZSun Lakes, AZTolleson, AZMaricopa, AZ