Apartment List
/
AZ
/
tempe
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:03 AM

115 Apartments for rent in Tempe, AZ with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
20 Units Available
University Heights
OMNIA ON 8TH APARTMENT HOMES
1701 E 8th St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
812 sqft
Gated community with pool, covered parking and 24-hour maintenance. Washer and dryer in some units. Wood-like flooring in refurbished kitchens. Prime location between Highway 101 and Arizona State University's Tempe campus.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
20 Units Available
Ponderosa Ranch
4839 S Darrow Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$975
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
788 sqft
Modern apartments with laundry and air conditioning in each unit. Community features include gym, hot tub and guest parking. Walking distance to the Arizona Mills Mall, plus easy access to the I-10 and I-60.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Brentwood Cavalier
Highland Park
5038 S Hardy Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,120
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1294 sqft
Upgraded units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Residents enjoy cabanas by the saltwater pool, bocce ball, and a dog park. Within minutes of I-10 and US 60.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
28 Units Available
Ten01
1001 E Playa Del Norte Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,150
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1160 sqft
Upscale apartment community close to the ASU campus and Tempe Marketplace. City views through floor-to-ceiling windows. Free beach cruiser and kayak sharing program, movie rentals and weekly fitness classes.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
26 Units Available
Skywater At Town Lake
601 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,339
814 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,407
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,783
1371 sqft
Spacious air conditioned units with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just across the street from Tempe Art Center and Beach Park. Electric vehicle charging station for residents.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
20 Units Available
909 West
909 W Grove Pkwy, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,084
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,613
1253 sqft
Excellent location close to I-10, I-101 and Arizona State University. Community amenities include two pools, basketball court, dog park and picnic area. Units feature walk-in closets, separate dining areas and bathtubs.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:02am
$
22 Units Available
The Hyve by Mark-Taylor
1260 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,260
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1145 sqft
A luxury community with many features, including a resort-like pool and sundeck, large clubhouse, fitness center, and outdoor fire pit. Apartments feature tech packages with NEST thermostats, vinyl plank flooring and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
48 Units Available
North Tempe-Indian Bend
The Palms on Scottsdale
1535 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1289 sqft
Remodeled apartments in this green community boast extra space with walk-in closets and added storage. Complex contains a community garden, courtyard and bike storage. Numerous shops and restaurant line nearby North Scottsdale Road.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
$
27 Units Available
San Sonoma by Mark-Taylor
9010 S Priest Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,299
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1432 sqft
Residents stay fit in this community's yoga studio, spin bike room, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Shopping is convenient thanks to the Shoppes at Casa Paloma.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
16 Units Available
San Palmilla by Mark-Taylor
750 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,155
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1446 sqft
Arizona Mills, Danelle Plaza and Harkins Theatres are all within minutes of this property. The pet-friendly property offers a fitness center, heated pools and luxurious clubhouse. Units have French doors and private balconies or patios.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
13 Units Available
Mission Springs Apartments
1311 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,055
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
844 sqft
Units have vinyl wood plank flooring, washers and dryers. Amenities include picnic areas with BBQ grills and a business center. Convenient location near the Arizona Mills Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
San Portella
2155 S 55th St, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,376
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to San Portella, an upscale apartment community in beautiful Tempe, Arizona that is unlike any other. We have created a unique atmosphere of luxury, style, and comfort to fit every lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
21 Units Available
Vela
555 N. College Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,220
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,364
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1315 sqft
Easy access to the Red Mountain Freeway and a few blocks from the Salt River, just north of Tempe Town Lake. Wheelchair accessible, basketball court and putting green.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
11 Units Available
Riverside
Tides on 5th
805 W Brown St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$947
317 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,064
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
788 sqft
Affordable apartments a stone's throw from the airport and the Phoenix Zoo. Recently renovated units contain walk-in closets and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community has on-site laundry. Across the street from Jaycee Park.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
5 Units Available
Tempe Gardens
Tides at South Tempe
4130 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
851 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym, pool and business center, and yoga classes. Conveniently located close to downtown Tempe, Mill Avenue shopping district and Tempe Marketplace.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
6 Units Available
The Rev
3409 S Rural Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,065
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
959 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Rev in Tempe. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
130 Units Available
Nexa
1221 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,269
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1000 sqft
This sophisticated, spa-inspired community features a resort-style pool and a fire pit. Open-concept apartments have high ceilings and accent lighting. Located near Hudson Park and multiple restaurants.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
9 Units Available
Baseline Hardy
Omnia Baseline
1145 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,210
821 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
800 sqft
Convenient access to Arizona Mills mall and Kiwanis Lake Park. Close to I-10. Walk-in closets and 9-foot ceilings. Laundry center, carport parking, playground, spa, BBQ area. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
9 Units Available
University Heights
Omnia on McClintock
1701 E Don Carlos Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$935
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
810 sqft
Convenient to Arizona State University Tempe campus. Stylish apartments with glass-top stoves and hardwood floors. On-site bocce ball court, complimentary Java Bar, two swimming pools and two laundry rooms. On-call maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
17 Units Available
Garden Grove Apartments
900 W Grove Pkwy, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,043
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
975 sqft
Community amenities include three resort-style pools, fitness room and dog park. Located close to I-10 and 101 Freeways. Units feature air conditioning, ceiling fans and custom oak-style cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
20 Units Available
Norte Town Lake
909 East Playa Del Norte Drive, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,444
659 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,564
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1032 sqft
Our luxury apartments in Tempe, AZ are a masterpiece of refined living. Perfectly spacious, our layouts set the stage for a life of pure pampering.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Kiwanis Park
Park View Apartments
1235 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,080
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to local freeways and shopping centers. Newly renovated homes come with hardwood floors, and private balconies or patios. Pet-friendly community with an online portal for easy payments.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
13 Units Available
Elliot's Crossing Apartments
7250 S Kyrene Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,018
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1043 sqft
Modern, welcoming property with well-manicured landscaping. Minutes from I-10 with easy access to area restaurants and shops. Upscale amenities including hardwood floors and in-suite laundry. Pet-friendly property with 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
13 Units Available
Riverside
Riverside
625 W 1st St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$925
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
850 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Tempe, Arizona. Luxury community features 24-hour gym, carport, and pool. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, extra storage, air conditioning and washer-dryer hookup.

July 2020 Tempe Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Tempe Rent Report. Tempe rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tempe rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Tempe Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Tempe Rent Report. Tempe rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tempe rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Tempe rents declined significantly over the past month

Tempe rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tempe stand at $968 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,207 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Tempe's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Tempe throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in all of of the largest 10 cities in the Phoenix metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.9% over the past year.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.1% over the past year.

    Tempe rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Tempe has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Tempe is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Tempe's median two-bedroom rent of $1,207 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Tempe remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Albuquerque (+1.3%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), Dallas (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $889, $1,192, and $1,133 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tempe than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Tempe.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTempe 3 BedroomsTempe Accessible ApartmentsTempe Apartments under $800Tempe Apartments under $900Tempe Apartments with Balcony
    Tempe Apartments with GarageTempe Apartments with GymTempe Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTempe Apartments with Move-in SpecialsTempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with PoolTempe Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Tempe Cheap PlacesTempe Dog Friendly ApartmentsTempe Furnished ApartmentsTempe Luxury PlacesTempe Pet Friendly PlacesTempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
    Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
    Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown TempeRiverside
    SunsetHoldeman
    North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
    GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
    Paradise Valley Community College