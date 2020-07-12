/
406 Apartments for rent in Riverside, Tempe, AZ
13 Units Available
Tides on 5th
805 W Brown St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$830
317 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,064
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
788 sqft
Affordable apartments a stone's throw from the airport and the Phoenix Zoo. Recently renovated units contain walk-in closets and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community has on-site laundry. Across the street from Jaycee Park.
12 Units Available
Riverside
625 W 1st St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$925
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
850 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Tempe, Arizona. Luxury community features 24-hour gym, carport, and pool. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, extra storage, air conditioning and washer-dryer hookup.
11 Units Available
THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE
615 S Hardy Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You can't beat living mere minutes from Chase Field Stadium, ASU, and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Bamboo style flooring, flat fee utilities, included refrigerator, and spectacular community amenities make these a cut above the rest.
Contact for Availability
Hidden Glen
818 W 3rd St, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$725
600 sqft
Our location offers the convenience of a city location in a quiet community with beautiful large trees, lush landscaping, and quick access to all the area has to offer.
1 Unit Available
710 W 5th St
710 West 5th Street, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$875
475 sqft
No Smoking. No Felonies. No Evictions Or Bankruptcies Within 36 Months of Application Date. No Crimes Against Children. Proof Of Income Is Required. No Assistance.
1 Unit Available
609 South Roosevelt Street
609 South Roosevelt Street, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
1795 sqft
Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM Click to see if you qualify, http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/ Very nice 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home! Property has three levels! The main level houses the great room, kitchen, balcony, laundry room and half bath.
1 Unit Available
510 W University Dr Unit 215
510 West University Drive, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1091 sqft
3 Bed/2 Bath condo in Downtown Tempe, close to ASUâ?¦This condo has newer carpet and tile in all the right places. Ceiling fans in every room. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included. This home is clean and ready for its new tenant.
1 Unit Available
820 West University Dr. Unit 5
820 W University Dr, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1093 sqft
820 West University Dr. Unit 5 Available 07/15/20 Fully Remodeled 3 bed 2.5 Bath in the Heart of Tempe - *** Please read: OCCUPANCY: 2 Persons/1 Bedroom (we adhere to the 1+ guideline).
1 Unit Available
604 South Roosevelt Street
604 South Roosevelt Street, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$870
465 sqft
Great 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of Tempe! Single story. Kitchen with white cabinets, and black appliances. Tile flooring. Nice size bedroom and mirrored closet. Stacked washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
Clarendon
421 W 6th St, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1500 sqft
Tri Level Beautiful townhouse near the best of Tempe! - Stunning townhouse w/2 MASTERS Suites Up, Bonus room downstairs.... Heart of Tempe, just steps away from the Historic Mill Avenue District.
1 Unit Available
675 S ROOSEVELT Street
675 South Roosevelt Street, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1573 sqft
Featuring concrete flooring, 10-foot exposed concrete ceilings and ductwork, sleek kitchen and unique garage door in the living room welcoming indoor/outdoor living.
Results within 1 mile of Riverside
15 Units Available
Rio Paradiso Apartment Homes
1033 N Parkside Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,295
964 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1032 sqft
The Lofts at Rio Salado are just minutes from Mill Avenue and downtown Phoenix. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, carpets, walk-in closets, extra storage, fireplaces, and in-unit laundry. This is a pet-friendly community.
16 Units Available
Salt
260 E Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,355
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1015 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both private in-person and self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
25 Units Available
Skywater At Town Lake
601 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,349
814 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,417
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,803
1371 sqft
Spacious air conditioned units with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just across the street from Tempe Art Center and Beach Park. Electric vehicle charging station for residents.
12 Units Available
Emerson Mill Avenue by Mark-Taylor
101 W 5th St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,749
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,736
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1158 sqft
Downtown Tempe location within walking distance to shops, dining and entertainment. 1-2 bedroom apartments with garbage disposal, large closets and granite counters. Community has large pool, internet cafe and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
21 Units Available
Vela
555 N. College Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,220
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1315 sqft
Easy access to the Red Mountain Freeway and a few blocks from the Salt River, just north of Tempe Town Lake. Wheelchair accessible, basketball court and putting green.
27 Units Available
Novel Rio
701 West Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,299
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1225 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
28 Units Available
Broadstone Grand
1003 West Washington Street, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,335
671 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1098 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
11 Units Available
Lakeside Drive by Mark-Taylor
500 West First Street, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1170 sqft
Luxury community features a lounge and pool house, fitness center and community study room. Modern apartments have gourmet kitchens with gas cooktops, Energy Star Appliance package and tile backsplashes.
2 Units Available
Parkside Apartments
1801 S Cutler Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$835
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Air-conditioned and upgraded units come ready for cable. Complex offers swimming pool, fitness center, laundry center and covered parking. On-site maintenance. Less than 20 minutes to downtown Phoenix.
1 Unit Available
South Bank
1007 W 1st St, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
708 sqft
Located just blocks from Tempe Center for the Arts, Tempe Beach Park and Centerpoint on Mill shopping center. Tenants have access to 24-hour maintenance, pool and laundry facility. Kitchens feature all appliances.
4 Units Available
Salado Springs
242 S Beck Ave, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,230
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
911 sqft
Salado Springs Apartments in Tempe, AZ are conveniently located near Arizona State University and Sky Harbor Airport. A modern southwestern exterior is paired with updated interiors for great southwestern living.
2 Units Available
Dolce Villagio
1001 West 2nd Street, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1694 sqft
Dolce Villagio Lofts is at the epicenter of all things Tempe, come experience small community living with very large comforts. Our spacious 2 and 3 bedroom lofts are why you come and the convenience is why you will stay.
19 Units Available
The Local Apartments by Mark-Taylor
750 S. Ash Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,404
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1168 sqft
Warm Welcomes. Native Soul. The Local celebrates everything special about the city we love: Tempe's history, culture, music and people. It's home to thoughtful amenities and a warm, welcoming spirit.
