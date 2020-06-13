Apartment List
/
AZ
/
tempe
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

92 Cheap Apartments for rent in Tempe, AZ

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Mission Springs Apartments
1311 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$910
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
844 sqft
Units have vinyl wood plank flooring, washers and dryers. Amenities include picnic areas with BBQ grills and a business center. Convenient location near the Arizona Mills Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Tempe Gardens
19 Units Available
Solara at Mill Avenue
3730 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$925
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$827
869 sqft
Convenient location in Tempe, close to shops, restaurants and entertainment. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Luxury community offers volleyball court, pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
North Tempe-College
35 Units Available
Scottsdale Gateway
2100 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$895
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
961 sqft
Newly refurbished homes with energy-saving appliances in kitchens, hardwood floors and covered parking. Community amenities include a heated swimming pool, play area and business center. Freeways 101 and 202 are close by.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Baseline Hardy
13 Units Available
Omnia Baseline
1145 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
800 sqft
Convenient access to Arizona Mills mall and Kiwanis Lake Park. Close to I-10. Walk-in closets and 9-foot ceilings. Laundry center, carport parking, playground, spa, BBQ area. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Villatree Apartments
1750 S Price Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$860
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,065
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
965 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers thoughtfully designed areas. On-site pool with a sundeck. Spacious interiors with several floor plan options available. Close to Tempe Marketplace.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University Heights
20 Units Available
OMNIA ON 8TH APARTMENT HOMES
1701 E 8th St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
812 sqft
Gated community with pool, covered parking and 24-hour maintenance. Washer and dryer in some units. Wood-like flooring in refurbished kitchens. Prime location between Highway 101 and Arizona State University's Tempe campus.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Tempe Gardens
22 Units Available
Tides at South Tempe
4130 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$765
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
851 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym, pool and business center, and yoga classes. Conveniently located close to downtown Tempe, Mill Avenue shopping district and Tempe Marketplace.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Onnix Apartments
1500 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$859
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$924
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
907 sqft
Contemporary apartments located just minutes away from the Freeway, Arizona University and Tempe Marketplace. Community has a sundeck, BBQ grills and a campus shuttle. Units feature gourmet kitchens and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:31am
$
31 Units Available
Tempe Metro by Mark-Taylor
1811 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$904
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$914
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
974 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off light rail. Luxurious community offers hot tub, parking, pool, and clubhouse. Units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, extra storage, and garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 09:09am
Riverside
Contact for Availability
Hidden Glen
818 W 3rd St, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$725
600 sqft
Our location offers the convenience of a city location in a quiet community with beautiful large trees, lush landscaping, and quick access to all the area has to offer.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1137 E Orange Street
1137 East Orange Street, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$849
820 sqft
Welcome home to ReNue on Orange in beautiful Tempe, Arizona! We are conveniently located near everything exciting and enjoyable that Tempe has to offer.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
604 South Roosevelt Street
604 South Roosevelt Street, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
465 sqft
Great 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of Tempe! Single story. Kitchen with white cabinets, and black appliances. Tile flooring. Nice size bedroom and mirrored closet. Stacked washer and dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Tempe
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Roosevelt
25 Units Available
Central on Broadway
2145 W Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$790
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$830
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
848 sqft
Featuring comfort and convenience, Central on Broadway stands out. Our community in Mesa, AZ is located minutes from the 101, Highway 60 and public transportation.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
Dobson Ranch
29 Units Available
Waterstone
1651 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$825
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
871 sqft
Residents live in units with patio/balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Luxury community offers 24-hour maintenance, tennis court, volleyball court, and yoga. Excellent location close to schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$780
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
888 sqft
Located on Loop 101 and close to Interstate 60 and Interstate 10. Recently renovated apartments with brushed nickel fixtures, colorful accent walls and private patio/balcony. Tennis and racquetball courts.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Dobson Ranch
4 Units Available
Sorrento Apartments
901 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$840
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$985
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
850 sqft
Stupendous central location close to Mesa Community College, Cardon Children's Medical Center, and Fiesta Mall. 24-hour maintenance and fitness center available. Management on site. Playground, pool, and clubhouse. Cable-ready units with air conditioning, walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$850
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
960 sqft
Urban Trails at the District, Mesa, AZ, offers contemporary living only a stone's throw from Tempe. Newly renovated rooms boast hardwood floors, and community attractions include an on-site gym and easy access to Pita Jungle.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Roosevelt
14 Units Available
Broadway Vista Apartments
2107 W Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$875
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
771 sqft
This link does not work. (redirects to rentcafe.com) Will happily write description once I get link to the proper location/complex. Not sure what city this is located in.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$909
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with gourmet kitchens and relaxing bathtubs. Ideal location close to I-10, Loop 202, Superstition Freeway with resort-style amenities like a sparkling pool, hot tub, and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ahwatukee
8 Units Available
Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$850
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
960 sqft
Located in the Ahwatukee Foothills. Apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and a fully equipped kitchen. Community has a tennis court, a pool and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$870
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
810 sqft
Everything you need for a relaxed lifestyle can be found at Dwell. Enjoy spacious apartments, a dog park, picnic area and three refreshing pools, as well as easy access to schools, shopping and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Emerald Apartments
1030 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$810
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Emerald Apartments is located at 1030 S Dobson Mesa, AZ and is managed by Building Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH
7660 East Mckellips Road, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
520 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath manufactured home next to Greenbelt and Lake Park, in a fantastic central location to Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe, in walking distance to everything! Mobile home is located in an All Ages Mobile Home Park next door to

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4511 E Pueblo Ave
4511 East Pueblo Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$900
924 sqft
AVAILABLE 1ST WEEK OF JUNE FOR SHORT TERM OR 3 MONTH LEASE ONLY - Great 2 bedroom 1 bath townhouse. Living room at entrance expanding into dinning area. Kitchen offers all appliances along with pantry for extra storage.

June 2020 Tempe Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tempe Rent Report. Tempe rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tempe rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Tempe Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tempe Rent Report. Tempe rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tempe rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Tempe rents decline sharply over the past month

Tempe rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tempe stand at $974 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,213 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Tempe's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tempe, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Tempe rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Tempe, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tempe is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Tempe's median two-bedroom rent of $1,213 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Tempe.
    • While Tempe's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tempe than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Tempe.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTempe 3 BedroomsTempe Accessible ApartmentsTempe Apartments under $800Tempe Apartments under $900
    Tempe Apartments with BalconyTempe Apartments with GarageTempe Apartments with GymTempe Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTempe Apartments with Move-in SpecialsTempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pool
    Tempe Apartments with Washer-DryerTempe Cheap PlacesTempe Dog Friendly ApartmentsTempe Furnished ApartmentsTempe Luxury PlacesTempe Pet Friendly PlacesTempe Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
    Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
    Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown TempeRiverside
    SunsetHoldeman
    North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
    GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
    Paradise Valley Community College