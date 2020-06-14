115 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tempe, AZ

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:15pm
$
Downtown Tempe
5 Units Available
Emerson Mill Avenue by Mark-Taylor
101 W 5th St, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
778 sqft
Downtown Tempe location within walking distance to shops, dining and entertainment. 1-2 bedroom apartments with garbage disposal, large closets and granite counters. Community has large pool, internet cafe and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
21 Units Available
Rio Paradiso Apartment Homes
1033 N Parkside Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,140
904 sqft
The Lofts at Rio Salado are just minutes from Mill Avenue and downtown Phoenix. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, carpets, walk-in closets, extra storage, fireplaces, and in-unit laundry. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
16 Units Available
CityScape at Lakeshore
4630 S Lakeshore Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,194
774 sqft
Beautiful apartments offer unique floor plans, appliances, fireplace and balcony. Luxurious landscaped grounds with an internet cafe, lounge, pool and gym. Central downtown city location, near shopping and entertainment districts. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
North Tempe-Indian Bend
40 Units Available
The Palms on Scottsdale
1535 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
815 sqft
Remodeled apartments in this green community boast extra space with walk-in closets and added storage. Complex contains a community garden, courtyard and bike storage. Numerous shops and restaurant line nearby North Scottsdale Road.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
University Heights
19 Units Available
OMNIA ON 8TH APARTMENT HOMES
1701 E 8th St, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
540 sqft
Gated community with pool, covered parking and 24-hour maintenance. Washer and dryer in some units. Wood-like flooring in refurbished kitchens. Prime location between Highway 101 and Arizona State University's Tempe campus.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
5 Units Available
Murietta at ASU
1717 S Dorsey Ln, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$960
720 sqft
Garden-like setting with full on-site amenities including basketball court, sand volleyball court and pool. Upscale amenities such as larger balconies or patios, hardwood floors and updated appliances. In-suite laundry provided. Pet-friendly location.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
13 Units Available
Galleria Palms
1600 W La Jolla Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
659 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available for your convenience—Schedule yours today!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
31 Units Available
Vela
555 N. College Ave, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,279
805 sqft
Easy access to the Red Mountain Freeway and a few blocks from the Salt River, just north of Tempe Town Lake. Wheelchair accessible, basketball court and putting green.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
14 Units Available
Villatree Apartments
1750 S Price Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,065
720 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers thoughtfully designed areas. On-site pool with a sundeck. Spacious interiors with several floor plan options available. Close to Tempe Marketplace.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Alegre
19 Units Available
Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
720 sqft
Recently renovated air-conditioned apartments with walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features a dog park. Pool, business center, 24-hour laundry and game room on site. Numerous shopping options on nearby East University Drive.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
$
15 Units Available
San Palmilla by Mark-Taylor
750 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,169
932 sqft
Arizona Mills, Danelle Plaza and Harkins Theatres are all within minutes of this property. The pet-friendly property offers a fitness center, heated pools and luxurious clubhouse. Units have French doors and private balconies or patios.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
16 Units Available
Camden Tempe
800 E Curry Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,269
805 sqft
Luxurious community features fire pit, pool, pool table, shuffleboard and valet service. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, patio/balcony, laundry and dishwasher. Great location in Tempe, close to parks, restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
12 Units Available
La Cresenta
1025 E Orange St, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$975
670 sqft
Multiple floor plans to match your lifestyle. Utilities included. Smoke-free community with swimming pool, clubhouse, study areas and laundry service. Pet-friendly. Walking distance to Light Rail station.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
$
30 Units Available
Tempe Metro by Mark-Taylor
1811 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$914
752 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off light rail. Luxurious community offers hot tub, parking, pool, and clubhouse. Units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, extra storage, and garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
45 Units Available
Tempo at McClintock Station
1831 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
687 sqft
Modern apartments near Loop 101. Granite or quartz countertops, garden-style tubs, in-unit laundry. Attached garages and walk-in closets available. Community has spin and yoga studios. Steps from the light rail.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
7 Units Available
San Portella
2155 S 55th St, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,326
823 sqft
Welcome to San Portella, an upscale apartment community in beautiful Tempe, Arizona that is unlike any other. We have created a unique atmosphere of luxury, style, and comfort to fit every lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
$
27 Units Available
San Marquis
577 E Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,231
893 sqft
This property offers residents a clubhouse, cyber cafe, poolside cabanas and a gym. Units feature granite countertops, private patios/balconies and stainless steel appliances. The Lake Country Village Shopping Center is less than a mile away.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
15 Units Available
Tides on Mill
5101 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$931
635 sqft
Tides on Mill in Tempe, Arizona is a beautiful community offering spacious apartment homes. If you are in the market for a new place to call home, this is it.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Downtown Tempe
16 Units Available
Salt
260 E Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
772 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both private in-person and self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
37 Units Available
Skywater At Town Lake
601 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,371
826 sqft
Spacious air conditioned units with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just across the street from Tempe Art Center and Beach Park. Electric vehicle charging station for residents.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
Tempe Vista
2045 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$975
730 sqft
You will love living in our remodeled apartment homes. Swimming in our resort style swimming pools, or working your computer from our Cyber Cafe. Experience the best in Tempe living. We are currently closed to the public.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
$
3 Units Available
San Marbeya by Mark-Taylor
1720 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
833 sqft
Great location close to movie theaters, restaurants, and bars of Mill Avenue. Community include fitness center, volleyball court, and pool. Located close to Connolly Middle School and Walmart.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
$
13 Units Available
Lakeside Drive by Mark-Taylor
500 West First Street, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,424
859 sqft
Luxury community features a lounge and pool house, fitness center and community study room. Modern apartments have gourmet kitchens with gas cooktops, Energy Star Appliance package and tile backsplashes.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
32 Units Available
Metro 101
2177 East Apache Boulevard, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,229
794 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We offer virtual, self-guided or in-person tours by appointment! Either way, we can't wait to meet you! Looking for a home that perfectly matches your lifestyle? Your search ends at Metro 101.

June 2020 Tempe Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tempe Rent Report. Tempe rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tempe rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Tempe rents decline sharply over the past month

Tempe rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tempe stand at $974 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,213 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Tempe's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tempe, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Tempe rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Tempe, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tempe is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Tempe's median two-bedroom rent of $1,213 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Tempe.
    • While Tempe's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tempe than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Tempe.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

