181 Luxury Apartments for rent in Tempe, AZ

5 Units Available
Tempe Gardens
Tides at South Tempe
4130 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
851 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym, pool and business center, and yoga classes. Conveniently located close to downtown Tempe, Mill Avenue shopping district and Tempe Marketplace.
6 Units Available
The Rev
3409 S Rural Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,065
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
959 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Rev in Tempe. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
130 Units Available
Nexa
1221 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,269
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1000 sqft
This sophisticated, spa-inspired community features a resort-style pool and a fire pit. Open-concept apartments have high ceilings and accent lighting. Located near Hudson Park and multiple restaurants.
15 Units Available
Agave Apartments
1718 S Jentilly Ln, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1008 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown, these modern units provide inviting common areas, on-site swimming pools, clubhouses and more! In-unit amenities include free heat and A/C, walk-in closets, private patios and custom upgrades.
15 Units Available
CityScape at Lakeshore
4630 S Lakeshore Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,354
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,731
1261 sqft
Beautiful apartments offer unique floor plans, appliances, fireplace and balcony. Luxurious landscaped grounds with an internet cafe, lounge, pool and gym. Central downtown city location, near shopping and entertainment districts. Pet friendly.
20 Units Available
Ponderosa Ranch
4839 S Darrow Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$975
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
788 sqft
Modern apartments with laundry and air conditioning in each unit. Community features include gym, hot tub and guest parking. Walking distance to the Arizona Mills Mall, plus easy access to the I-10 and I-60.
11 Units Available
Riverside
Tides on 5th
805 W Brown St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$947
317 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,064
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
788 sqft
Affordable apartments a stone's throw from the airport and the Phoenix Zoo. Recently renovated units contain walk-in closets and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community has on-site laundry. Across the street from Jaycee Park.
$
24 Units Available
Tempe Metro by Mark-Taylor
1811 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,014
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,064
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
974 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off light rail. Luxurious community offers hot tub, parking, pool, and clubhouse. Units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, extra storage, and garbage disposal.
$
18 Units Available
Alegre
Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,133
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
965 sqft
Recently renovated air-conditioned apartments with walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features a dog park. Pool, business center, 24-hour laundry and game room on site. Numerous shopping options on nearby East University Drive.
$
20 Units Available
Norte Town Lake
909 East Playa Del Norte Drive, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,444
659 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,564
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1041 sqft
Our luxury apartments in Tempe, AZ are a masterpiece of refined living. Perfectly spacious, our layouts set the stage for a life of pure pampering.
5 Units Available
Kiwanis Park
Park View Apartments
1235 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,080
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to local freeways and shopping centers. Newly renovated homes come with hardwood floors, and private balconies or patios. Pet-friendly community with an online portal for easy payments.
28 Units Available
Ten01
1001 E Playa Del Norte Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,150
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1160 sqft
Upscale apartment community close to the ASU campus and Tempe Marketplace. City views through floor-to-ceiling windows. Free beach cruiser and kayak sharing program, movie rentals and weekly fitness classes.
$
19 Units Available
Hughes Acres
1221 Broadway
1221 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,139
738 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,429
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1006 sqft
Resort-like setting with open concept floor plans, designer finishes and ample social space. Premier amenities include an entertainment lounge, pool and spa, state-of-the-art fitness facility and bike repair shop.
6 Units Available
Granada Lakes
5701 S Rural Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
The brand new 2 Bedroom 2 Bath apartments at Granada Lakes are a blend of sophisticated in-home features, and exquisite floor plans designed with ample usable space for the enjoyment of your new home.
$
13 Units Available
Elliot's Crossing Apartments
7250 S Kyrene Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,018
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1043 sqft
Modern, welcoming property with well-manicured landscaping. Minutes from I-10 with easy access to area restaurants and shops. Upscale amenities including hardwood floors and in-suite laundry. Pet-friendly property with 24-hour maintenance.
29 Units Available
Broadstone Grand
1003 West Washington Street, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,335
671 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1098 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
$
26 Units Available
Downtown Tempe
Novel Rio
701 West Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,299
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1225 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
$
11 Units Available
Lakeside Drive by Mark-Taylor
500 West First Street, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1170 sqft
Luxury community features a lounge and pool house, fitness center and community study room. Modern apartments have gourmet kitchens with gas cooktops, Energy Star Appliance package and tile backsplashes.
149 Units Available
Aura Watermark
420 North Scottsdale Road, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,349
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1178 sqft
Set against the Tempe Town Lake setting, Aura Watermark reflects a refined living experience in one of Tempe’s most walkable neighborhoods.
22 Units Available
Galleria Palms
1600 W La Jolla Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,190
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1133 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available for your convenience—Schedule yours today!
3 Units Available
Tides Lakeside
999 E Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
895 sqft
These newly renovated units feature granite counters, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. The gated community is conveniently located close to major shopping centers and local museums.
14 Units Available
Villatree Apartments
1750 S Price Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,022
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
965 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers thoughtfully designed areas. On-site pool with a sundeck. Spacious interiors with several floor plan options available. Close to Tempe Marketplace.
$
17 Units Available
Garden Grove Apartments
900 W Grove Pkwy, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,043
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
975 sqft
Community amenities include three resort-style pools, fitness room and dog park. Located close to I-10 and 101 Freeways. Units feature air conditioning, ceiling fans and custom oak-style cabinetry.
8 Units Available
San Marbeya by Mark-Taylor
1720 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,290
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to movie theaters, restaurants, and bars of Mill Avenue. Community include fitness center, volleyball court, and pool. Located close to Connolly Middle School and Walmart.

July 2020 Tempe Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Tempe Rent Report. Tempe rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tempe rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Tempe rents declined significantly over the past month

Tempe rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tempe stand at $968 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,207 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Tempe's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Tempe throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in all of of the largest 10 cities in the Phoenix metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.9% over the past year.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.1% over the past year.

    Tempe rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Tempe has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Tempe is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Tempe's median two-bedroom rent of $1,207 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Tempe remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Albuquerque (+1.3%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), Dallas (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $889, $1,192, and $1,133 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tempe than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Tempe.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

