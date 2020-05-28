All apartments in Tempe
Hidden Glen
Hidden Glen

818 W 3rd St · (480) 526-9194
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

818 W 3rd St, Tempe, AZ 85281
Riverside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

2 Bed, 1 Bath - 1

$725

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bed, 1 Bath - 2

$835

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hidden Glen.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Our location offers the convenience of a city location in a quiet community with beautiful large trees, lush landscaping, and quick access to all the area has to offer. Hidden Village offers large, comfortable apartment homes and includes washer/dryers, spacious closets, fully applianced kitchens, extra-large windows, and individually controlled air and heat. Our gated community offers covered parking close to your apartment home and is always well lighted. We know you will find us a great retreat and will be proud to call Hidden Village

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $150 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee, $150 redecorating fee
Additional: 1x1 Tax: $13.05 2x1 Tax: $15.03
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $10/pet per month
restrictions: 25lbs
Parking Details: Covered parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Hidden Glen have any available units?
Hidden Glen offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $725. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does Hidden Glen have?
Some of Hidden Glen's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hidden Glen currently offering any rent specials?
Hidden Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hidden Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, Hidden Glen is pet friendly.
Does Hidden Glen offer parking?
Yes, Hidden Glen offers parking.
Does Hidden Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hidden Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hidden Glen have a pool?
Yes, Hidden Glen has a pool.
Does Hidden Glen have accessible units?
No, Hidden Glen does not have accessible units.
Does Hidden Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hidden Glen has units with dishwashers.

