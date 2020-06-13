Apartment List
180 Apartments for rent in Tempe, AZ with balcony

Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Ten01
1001 E Playa Del Norte Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,150
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1160 sqft
Upscale apartment community close to the ASU campus and Tempe Marketplace. City views through floor-to-ceiling windows. Free beach cruiser and kayak sharing program, movie rentals and weekly fitness classes.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
CityScape at Lakeshore
4630 S Lakeshore Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,204
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1261 sqft
Beautiful apartments offer unique floor plans, appliances, fireplace and balcony. Luxurious landscaped grounds with an internet cafe, lounge, pool and gym. Central downtown city location, near shopping and entertainment districts. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
30 Units Available
Vela
555 N. College Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,174
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,324
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1315 sqft
Easy access to the Red Mountain Freeway and a few blocks from the Salt River, just north of Tempe Town Lake. Wheelchair accessible, basketball court and putting green.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hughes Acres
29 Units Available
1221 Broadway
1221 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,429
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1006 sqft
Resort-like setting with open concept floor plans, designer finishes and ample social space. Premier amenities include an entertainment lounge, pool and spa, state-of-the-art fitness facility and bike repair shop.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Elliot's Crossing Apartments
7250 S Kyrene Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,080
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1043 sqft
Modern, welcoming property with well-manicured landscaping. Minutes from I-10 with easy access to area restaurants and shops. Upscale amenities including hardwood floors and in-suite laundry. Pet-friendly property with 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Tempe Gardens
19 Units Available
Solara at Mill Avenue
3730 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$925
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$827
869 sqft
Convenient location in Tempe, close to shops, restaurants and entertainment. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Luxury community offers volleyball court, pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Agave Apartments
1718 S Jentilly Ln, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$970
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1008 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown, these modern units provide inviting common areas, on-site swimming pools, clubhouses and more! In-unit amenities include free heat and A/C, walk-in closets, private patios and custom upgrades.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
33 Units Available
The Porter
1532 S Price Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
725 sqft
Lifes too short to have an ordinary place. Welcome to The Porter, a newly-renovated gem in the heart of Tempe. Each of our spacious apartments are a renters dream, with sleek interiors, modern kitchens and baths and full-size washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
$
23 Units Available
San Sonoma by Mark-Taylor
9010 S Priest Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1432 sqft
Residents stay fit in this community's yoga studio, spin bike room, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Shopping is convenient thanks to the Shoppes at Casa Paloma.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:31am
$
13 Units Available
Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor
647 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1296 sqft
These apartments are a favorite in the community. Close to shopping and dining, these units offer oversized closets, loft layouts, dual-pane windows, full-size washers and dryers, and private patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
16 Units Available
Tides on Mill
5101 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$931
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
860 sqft
Tides on Mill in Tempe, Arizona is a beautiful community offering spacious apartment homes. If you are in the market for a new place to call home, this is it.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Alegre
21 Units Available
Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,015
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
965 sqft
Recently renovated air-conditioned apartments with walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features a dog park. Pool, business center, 24-hour laundry and game room on site. Numerous shopping options on nearby East University Drive.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
12 Units Available
Camden Sotelo
615 E Weber Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,189
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1515 sqft
Camden Sotelo in Tempe, AZ offers large pet-friendly apartments in close proximity to the local Arizona State University. Close to the Talking Stick Resort, homes feature walk-in closets, internet access and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sunset
3 Units Available
Dolce Villagio
1001 West 2nd Street, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1694 sqft
Dolce Villagio Lofts is at the epicenter of all things Tempe, come experience small community living with very large comforts. Our spacious 2 and 3 bedroom lofts are why you come and the convenience is why you will stay.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Tempe
16 Units Available
Salt
260 E Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,380
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1015 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both private in-person and self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brentwood Cavalier
6 Units Available
Highland Park
5038 S Hardy Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1294 sqft
Upgraded units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Residents enjoy cabanas by the saltwater pool, bocce ball, and a dog park. Within minutes of I-10 and US 60.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
Finisterra Apartments
1250 West Grove Parkway, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,068
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1180 sqft
Ample shopping and dining options are within walking distance of these pet-friendly apartments, which feature fireplaces and private balconies. Recreational amenities include a game room, swimming pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Allure at Tempe
1155 W Grove Pkwy, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1079 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,065
1263 sqft
Uniquely styled apartment homes in a relaxed community. Units feature unique floor plans, in unit laundry, appliances and hardwood floors. Community offers clubhouse, 24-hour gym and more. Close to highways and local sports parks.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
40 Units Available
Skywater At Town Lake
601 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,296
814 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,371
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1371 sqft
Spacious air conditioned units with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just across the street from Tempe Art Center and Beach Park. Electric vehicle charging station for residents.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
27 Units Available
909 West
909 W Grove Pkwy, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,089
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,582
1253 sqft
Excellent location close to I-10, I-101 and Arizona State University. Community amenities include two pools, basketball court, dog park and picnic area. Units feature walk-in closets, separate dining areas and bathtubs.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Garden Grove Apartments
900 W Grove Pkwy, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$994
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
975 sqft
Community amenities include three resort-style pools, fitness room and dog park. Located close to I-10 and 101 Freeways. Units feature air conditioning, ceiling fans and custom oak-style cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:06am
$
15 Units Available
The Hyve by Mark-Taylor
1260 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,508
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,787
1145 sqft
A luxury community with many features, including a resort-like pool and sundeck, large clubhouse, fitness center, and outdoor fire pit. Apartments feature tech packages with NEST thermostats, vinyl plank flooring and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
179 Units Available
Aura Watermark
420 North Scottsdale Road, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,349
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1178 sqft
Set against the Tempe Town Lake setting, Aura Watermark reflects a refined living experience in one of Tempe’s most walkable neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Ponderosa Ranch
4839 S Darrow Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$975
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
788 sqft
Modern apartments with laundry and air conditioning in each unit. Community features include gym, hot tub and guest parking. Walking distance to the Arizona Mills Mall, plus easy access to the I-10 and I-60.
City Guide for Tempe, AZ

Greetings! A little birdie (or was it a grinning, pitchfork-wielding Sun Devil?) told us you were looking for a place to call home in the Phoenix, AZ suburb of Tempe. Good call. Journey on, and we can help you find a primo pad in the city that puts the "fun" in the Valley of the Sun in no time (It’s in there somewhere, trust us).

Having trouble with Craigslist Tempe? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Tempe, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Tempe renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

