Apartment List
/
AZ
/
tempe
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

133 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Tempe, AZ

Finding an apartment in Tempe that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Baseline Hardy
13 Units Available
Omnia Baseline
1145 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
800 sqft
Convenient access to Arizona Mills mall and Kiwanis Lake Park. Close to I-10. Walk-in closets and 9-foot ceilings. Laundry center, carport parking, playground, spa, BBQ area. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
University Heights
20 Units Available
OMNIA ON 8TH APARTMENT HOMES
1701 E 8th St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
812 sqft
Gated community with pool, covered parking and 24-hour maintenance. Washer and dryer in some units. Wood-like flooring in refurbished kitchens. Prime location between Highway 101 and Arizona State University's Tempe campus.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Ponderosa Ranch
4839 S Darrow Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$975
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
788 sqft
Modern apartments with laundry and air conditioning in each unit. Community features include gym, hot tub and guest parking. Walking distance to the Arizona Mills Mall, plus easy access to the I-10 and I-60.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Tempe Vista
2045 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$975
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
938 sqft
You will love living in our remodeled apartment homes. Swimming in our resort style swimming pools, or working your computer from our Cyber Cafe. Experience the best in Tempe living. We are currently closed to the public.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
University Heights
8 Units Available
Omnia on McClintock
1701 E Don Carlos Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
810 sqft
Convenient to Arizona State University Tempe campus. Stylish apartments with glass-top stoves and hardwood floors. On-site bocce ball court, complimentary Java Bar, two swimming pools and two laundry rooms. On-call maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
San Portella
2155 S 55th St, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,326
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1311 sqft
Welcome to San Portella, an upscale apartment community in beautiful Tempe, Arizona that is unlike any other. We have created a unique atmosphere of luxury, style, and comfort to fit every lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Murietta at ASU
1717 S Dorsey Ln, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$960
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden-like setting with full on-site amenities including basketball court, sand volleyball court and pool. Upscale amenities such as larger balconies or patios, hardwood floors and updated appliances. In-suite laundry provided. Pet-friendly location.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
14 Units Available
Galleria Palms
1600 W La Jolla Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1133 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available for your convenience—Schedule yours today!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
31 Units Available
Vela
555 N. College Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,174
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,279
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1315 sqft
Easy access to the Red Mountain Freeway and a few blocks from the Salt River, just north of Tempe Town Lake. Wheelchair accessible, basketball court and putting green.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Villatree Apartments
1750 S Price Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$865
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,065
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
965 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers thoughtfully designed areas. On-site pool with a sundeck. Spacious interiors with several floor plan options available. Close to Tempe Marketplace.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
15 Units Available
Onnix Apartments
1500 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$859
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$924
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
907 sqft
Contemporary apartments located just minutes away from the Freeway, Arizona University and Tempe Marketplace. Community has a sundeck, BBQ grills and a campus shuttle. Units feature gourmet kitchens and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
3 Units Available
TwentyOne41
2141 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$960
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient for commuters, close to 101, 202 and 60 freeways. Luxury community has pool, brand new fitness center and reserved parking. Units offer washer/dryer, faux wood floors and designer finishes.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
19 Units Available
Agave Apartments
1718 S Jentilly Ln, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$970
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1008 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown, these modern units provide inviting common areas, on-site swimming pools, clubhouses and more! In-unit amenities include free heat and A/C, walk-in closets, private patios and custom upgrades.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
23 Units Available
The Fleetwood
1275 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1325 sqft
Apartment community in a prime location in Tempe close to nightlife and entertainment on Mill Avenue. Two- and three-bedroom apartment homes have open, airy design and luxury finishes.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Brentwood Cavalier
6 Units Available
Highland Park
5038 S Hardy Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1294 sqft
Upgraded units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Residents enjoy cabanas by the saltwater pool, bocce ball, and a dog park. Within minutes of I-10 and US 60.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Tempe
24 Units Available
Novel Rio
701 West Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,199
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1225 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
20 Units Available
Finisterra Apartments
1250 West Grove Parkway, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,068
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1180 sqft
Ample shopping and dining options are within walking distance of these pet-friendly apartments, which feature fireplaces and private balconies. Recreational amenities include a game room, swimming pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Alegre
19 Units Available
Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
965 sqft
Recently renovated air-conditioned apartments with walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features a dog park. Pool, business center, 24-hour laundry and game room on site. Numerous shopping options on nearby East University Drive.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Riverside
14 Units Available
Tides on 5th
805 W Brown St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$947
317 sqft
1 Bedroom
$947
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
788 sqft
Affordable apartments a stone's throw from the airport and the Phoenix Zoo. Recently renovated units contain walk-in closets and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community has on-site laundry. Across the street from Jaycee Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Tempe Gardens
21 Units Available
Tides at South Tempe
4130 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$765
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
851 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym, pool and business center, and yoga classes. Conveniently located close to downtown Tempe, Mill Avenue shopping district and Tempe Marketplace.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
5 Units Available
Tides Lakeside
999 E Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,000
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
895 sqft
These newly renovated units feature granite counters, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. The gated community is conveniently located close to major shopping centers and local museums.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
5 Units Available
Tides on Lemon
1224 East Lemon Street, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tides on Lemon in Tempe. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
16 Units Available
Camden Tempe
800 E Curry Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,269
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1269 sqft
Luxurious community features fire pit, pool, pool table, shuffleboard and valet service. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, patio/balcony, laundry and dishwasher. Great location in Tempe, close to parks, restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
12 Units Available
Camden Sotelo
615 E Weber Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,189
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1515 sqft
Camden Sotelo in Tempe, AZ offers large pet-friendly apartments in close proximity to the local Arizona State University. Close to the Talking Stick Resort, homes feature walk-in closets, internet access and granite counters.
City Guide for Tempe, AZ

Greetings! A little birdie (or was it a grinning, pitchfork-wielding Sun Devil?) told us you were looking for a place to call home in the Phoenix, AZ suburb of Tempe. Good call. Journey on, and we can help you find a primo pad in the city that puts the "fun" in the Valley of the Sun in no time (It’s in there somewhere, trust us).

Having trouble with Craigslist Tempe? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Tempe, AZ

Finding an apartment in Tempe that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTempe 3 BedroomsTempe Accessible ApartmentsTempe Apartments under $800Tempe Apartments under $900
Tempe Apartments with BalconyTempe Apartments with GarageTempe Apartments with GymTempe Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTempe Apartments with Move-in SpecialsTempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pool
Tempe Apartments with Washer-DryerTempe Cheap PlacesTempe Dog Friendly ApartmentsTempe Furnished ApartmentsTempe Luxury PlacesTempe Pet Friendly PlacesTempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College