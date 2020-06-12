119 Apartments for rent in Sun Lakes, AZ📍
Sun Lakes is a census-designated place about a half hour away from Phoenix. But more than that, it's an active adult community. Whatever your age bracket, you should start your search for housing for rent today.
The vacancy rate here is the same as the national average, so it shouldn't be too hard to find rental houses, condo rentals, or apartment complexes in Sun Lakes that suit your needs. But try to start your search for a home in the summer if possible. That's because a lot of the vacancies in Sun Lakes are only seasonal, so it will be easiest to find a place here if you do not plan to stay all year long. After all, lots of people flock to Arizona during the winter -- and they tend to run away in the summer when the temperatures reach the triple digits!
Whether you are looking for a studio apartment for rent or a spacious house, know that there are certain age restrictions in Sun Lakes. This means that experienced homeowners or renters are targeted. So if you want to be known as a rebel in Sun Lakes, you don't even need to leave your trash can out for days on end. You might be getting stern finger wagging for your behavior, you outlaw, you!
There are five neighborhoods in this city. Three of them are gated, and all five have their own amenities.
Sun Lakes: This is the original neighborhood in Sun Lakes, though the homes are not exactly ancient, having been built in the 1980s. The homes are very affordable, and this area happens to be closest to Interstate 10. The community amenities include a well-maintained golf course, pools, and a fitness center. And thanks to Arizona's nearly year-round warmth, you will get a chance to use these amenities often!
Cottonwood: This community is near the middle of Sun Lakes, with Cottonwood Country Club just off Riggs Road. That's the street you'll be taking to go east and west in this area. So after you play a round of golf and then go for a swim to cool off, you can head right down Riggs to Fry's Food Store for some food to grill. Yeah, you're living the life in Sun Lakes.
Palo Verde: This neighborhood shares a homeowner's association with Cottonwood. It is gated and located in the easternmost area, which is nice if you want to be close to South Chandler and its many stores and eateries. Or you could always stay close to home by eating at the Palo Verde Restaurant on the golf course.
Ironwood: This is the northernmost neighborhood in Sun Lakes. This puts it pretty close to Chandler Fashion Center, yet it's among the most affordable areas in this town. Like all the other neighborhoods here, it has a golf course and fitness center. The only difference is that it is gated and shares an HOA with Oakwood.
Oakwood: This is very similar to Ironwood, which means you can expect great value for a gated community that is on the northern edge of Sun Lakes. It is also conveniently close to Safeway and Basha's grocery stores.
In this area, you can expect to spend most of your time golfing, swimming, and socializing with your neighbors. You know, just enjoying life.
But if you're willing to drive for about ten minutes, you can shop till you drop at Chandler Fashion Center, Fulton Ranch at Towne Center, or Promenade at Fulton Ranch. Plus, did you know you could drive a golf cart around this city? That's reason enough for you to come check out your housing options here!