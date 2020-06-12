119 Apartments for rent in Sun Lakes, AZ

Apartment List
📍

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
23828 S VACATION Way
23828 South Vacation Way, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
This is a fully furnished vacation home.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
24214 S LAKEWAY Circle NW
24214 Southwest Lakeway Circle, Sun Lakes, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
3435 sqft
Big Beautiful home on the golf course, 4/3 + Den 3435 sq. ft. Fully furnished Executive Rental, gated community, just south of the new Intel plant in Ocotillo, located in Oakwood community of Sun Lakes, 40+ age restricted.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
9635 E PALOMINO Place
9635 East Palomino Place, Sun Lakes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1792 sqft
3/3 house with 2/2 on the main floor 1/1 on second floor, remodeled and fully furnished. Available April 11 thru the end of September 2020. Not a Winter Rental. Age restricted 40+ $1550/month in Sun Lakes, Chandler

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Ironwood Country Club
1 Unit Available
10537 E CEDAR WAXWING Drive
10537 East Cedar Waxwing Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2119 sqft
Beautiful home, Private Pool, heated, 3/2 2113 Sq. Ft. single level with 2.5 car garage in gated resort community. Fully furnished. Southwest Chandler in the Sun Lakes community of Oakwood, age restricted to 40+ call agent for details and exceptions.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
9909 E DONEGAL Court
9909 East Donegal Court, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1825 sqft
Two master en suites tiled throughout with great updates. New cabinets in the kitchen & guest suite with granite counters & Stainless steel appliances. Smooth ceilings, designer paint & light/fan fixtures.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
25231 S PAPAGO Place
25231 Papago Place, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1750 sqft
Welcome to ''La Hacienda!'' Really super two master suite floor plan located on the walking lakes in Sun Lakes Country Club with a hacienda flavor. Beautifully appointed yet very comfortable.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
9518 E SUNRIDGE Drive
9518 East Sunridge Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1763 sqft
Like new home, just remodeled and ready for executive tenants. Available September 1, 2020 Thru December 1, 2020 ideal for someone in need of temporary housing.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
9714 E SHERWOOD Way
9714 East Sherwood Way, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1823 sqft
Wow, beautiful fully furnished home on the golf course in Sun Lakes. Available NOW thru October 30, 2020 Landlord pays w/s/t TV and Internet service, HOA Dues and taxes!!! North facing golf course view, extensively remodeled home, 1823 sq. ft.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
25456 S TRURO Drive
25456 South Truro Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1384 sqft
Furnished home Available July 1, 2020 thru October 31.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
9615 E BUD Court
9615 East Bud Court, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1384 sqft
Available July 5, 2020 thru November 30, 2020. Beautifully remodeled and fully furnished home w/ golf cart included in an award winning Adult community offering resort amenities with all the comforts of home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
26001 S SHERBROOK Drive
26001 South Sherbrook Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1922 sqft
Fully furnished home in age restricted community 40+ available August 1st 2020 thru December 31 2020 Award winning commmunity offering six golf courses, tennis, Pickleball, private restaraunts and bars, healthclub and more.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
10819 E BELLFLOWER Drive
10819 East Bellflower Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1833 sqft
This completely remodeled home is one of the nicest in the community. Located in Palo Verde his 2 bedroom plus office home has a great layout with both a formal and eat in dining area.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
25645 S 99TH Drive
25645 South 99th Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1744 sqft
Available March 1st 2020. Very nice waterfront property in Cottonwood HOA of Sun Lakes. Large covered patio to enjoy beautiful views of the lake and fountain. 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, fully furnished.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
23833 S PLEASANT Way
23833 S Pleasant Way, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1572 sqft
Gorgeous Furnished Villa! Available June 1, 2020 through May 31, 2021 by the month or long term.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
23804 S VACATION Way
23804 South Vacation Way, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1572 sqft
Oakwood Country Club Designer Furnished Villa! Absolutely stunning, light and bright single story villa minimum lease length is one month per HOA. Four months minimum if Jan-April leased.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
9644 E NACOMA Drive
9644 East Nacoma Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1575 sqft
Oakwood Country Club amenities! This single story villa is in the best interior location on the end with widest green common area views and Mature shade trees. Vaulted ceilings and 180 degrees of windows make this villa light and bright.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
23602 S DESERT DANCE Court
23602 South Desert Dance Court, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1810 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. Enjoy this luxurious home located in Sun Lakes This is a 55+ community has many outdoor amenities including Golf, Tennis, Community Restaurants and more.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Ironwood Country Club
1 Unit Available
24809 South Drifter Drive
24809 South Drifter Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1833 sqft
wow! absolutely gorgeous fully furnished chandler 2/2 home located in prestigious sun lakes adult community with updated paint, tile flooring, like new carpeting, spacious kitchen to living room flow with like new appliances, split master with huge

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
25846 S Illinois Ave
25846 South Illinois Avenue, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
864 sqft
Sun Lakes Long Term Rental - This cozy home features 2 bedroom, with updates throughout. The kitchen has newer cabinets, with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and laminate floors.

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ironwood Country Club
1 Unit Available
25046 S Foxglenn Dr
25046 South Foxglenn Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1641 sqft
Furnished Rental - 30 Day Minimum - Furnished Rental in Sun Lakes. 55+ Community. Everything you need to enjoy life! This home has it all! Two bedrooms and two full baths. Kitchen is open to the family room for easy entertaining.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
9466 E Sun Lakes Blvd N
9466 East Sun Lakes Boulevard North, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1116 sqft
Sun Lakes Seasonal Home on the Green - Beautiful home located right on the Green inside of the desirable Sun Lakes Country Club. 2 bedroom, 2 bath fully furnished- Home has been recently painted, new flooring has been installed.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
8837 E Fairway Blvd
8837 East Fairway Boulevard, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1928 sqft
Sun Lakes Golf Course Rental - Come enjoy the AZ sunshine with this amazing rental that backs up to the golf course. Brand NEW Carpet and Paint. This home features 2 beds, 2 baths, large Arizona room, and a den.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
25845 S. Howard Drive
25845 S Howard Dr, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1116 sqft
55+ Sun Lakes Community Fully Furnished Rental!! - Located next to Cottonwood Palo Verde Golf Club! Perfect location in 55+ community! Lovely home with tile in kitchen, spacious living room, dining area, 2 large bedrooms and bathrooms featuring

1 of 10

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
9050 E OLIVE Lane
9050 East Olive Lane South, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1617 sqft
TOTALLY remodeled and Updated. New Flooring-Granite Counters. Very Open and Beautiful. Living Room and Formal Dining opening up to the Kitchen and Family Room. 2 Bedrooms with new walk in Shower in Master Bath. Golf Cart Shed. Large side Patio.
City GuideSun Lakes
"Hey Willie, let's pack up and catch us a slow train / And go back to Phoenix to a far brighter day / Where stars were for shining in the Arizona sky / And music meant more than fortune or fame" -- From "Hey Willie" by Waylon Jennings

Sun Lakes is a census-designated place about a half hour away from Phoenix. But more than that, it's an active adult community. Whatever your age bracket, you should start your search for housing for rent today.

Looking for a Rental in Sun Lakes

The vacancy rate here is the same as the national average, so it shouldn't be too hard to find rental houses, condo rentals, or apartment complexes in Sun Lakes that suit your needs. But try to start your search for a home in the summer if possible. That's because a lot of the vacancies in Sun Lakes are only seasonal, so it will be easiest to find a place here if you do not plan to stay all year long. After all, lots of people flock to Arizona during the winter -- and they tend to run away in the summer when the temperatures reach the triple digits!

Whether you are looking for a studio apartment for rent or a spacious house, know that there are certain age restrictions in Sun Lakes. This means that experienced homeowners or renters are targeted. So if you want to be known as a rebel in Sun Lakes, you don't even need to leave your trash can out for days on end. You might be getting stern finger wagging for your behavior, you outlaw, you!

Neighborhoods in Sun Lakes

There are five neighborhoods in this city. Three of them are gated, and all five have their own amenities.

Sun Lakes: This is the original neighborhood in Sun Lakes, though the homes are not exactly ancient, having been built in the 1980s. The homes are very affordable, and this area happens to be closest to Interstate 10. The community amenities include a well-maintained golf course, pools, and a fitness center. And thanks to Arizona's nearly year-round warmth, you will get a chance to use these amenities often!

Cottonwood: This community is near the middle of Sun Lakes, with Cottonwood Country Club just off Riggs Road. That's the street you'll be taking to go east and west in this area. So after you play a round of golf and then go for a swim to cool off, you can head right down Riggs to Fry's Food Store for some food to grill. Yeah, you're living the life in Sun Lakes.

Palo Verde: This neighborhood shares a homeowner's association with Cottonwood. It is gated and located in the easternmost area, which is nice if you want to be close to South Chandler and its many stores and eateries. Or you could always stay close to home by eating at the Palo Verde Restaurant on the golf course.

Ironwood: This is the northernmost neighborhood in Sun Lakes. This puts it pretty close to Chandler Fashion Center, yet it's among the most affordable areas in this town. Like all the other neighborhoods here, it has a golf course and fitness center. The only difference is that it is gated and shares an HOA with Oakwood.

Oakwood: This is very similar to Ironwood, which means you can expect great value for a gated community that is on the northern edge of Sun Lakes. It is also conveniently close to Safeway and Basha's grocery stores.

Living in Sun Lakes

In this area, you can expect to spend most of your time golfing, swimming, and socializing with your neighbors. You know, just enjoying life.

But if you're willing to drive for about ten minutes, you can shop till you drop at Chandler Fashion Center, Fulton Ranch at Towne Center, or Promenade at Fulton Ranch. Plus, did you know you could drive a golf cart around this city? That's reason enough for you to come check out your housing options here!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Sun Lakes?
The average rent price for Sun Lakes rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,020.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Sun Lakes?
Some of the colleges located in the Sun Lakes area include Arizona State University-Tempe, GateWay Community College, Mesa Community College, Rio Salado College, and Paradise Valley Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Sun Lakes?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sun Lakes from include Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, and Tempe.

