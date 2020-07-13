160 Apartments for rent in Tempe, AZ with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
21 Units Available
Finisterra Apartments
1250 West Grove Parkway, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,147
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1180 sqft
Ample shopping and dining options are within walking distance of these pet-friendly apartments, which feature fireplaces and private balconies. Recreational amenities include a game room, swimming pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
21 Units Available
Vela
555 N. College Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,220
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1315 sqft
Easy access to the Red Mountain Freeway and a few blocks from the Salt River, just north of Tempe Town Lake. Wheelchair accessible, basketball court and putting green.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
31 Units Available
North Tempe-College
Scottsdale Gateway
2100 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$887
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,024
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
961 sqft
Newly refurbished homes with energy-saving appliances in kitchens, hardwood floors and covered parking. Community amenities include a heated swimming pool, play area and business center. Freeways 101 and 202 are close by.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
10 Units Available
The Rev
3409 S Rural Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,090
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
959 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Rev in Tempe. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
18 Units Available
Camden Sotelo
615 E Weber Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,299
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1515 sqft
Camden Sotelo in Tempe, AZ offers large pet-friendly apartments in close proximity to the local Arizona State University. Close to the Talking Stick Resort, homes feature walk-in closets, internet access and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
13 Units Available
Riverside
Tides on 5th
805 W Brown St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$830
317 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,064
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
788 sqft
Affordable apartments a stone's throw from the airport and the Phoenix Zoo. Recently renovated units contain walk-in closets and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community has on-site laundry. Across the street from Jaycee Park.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
5 Units Available
Tempe Gardens
Tides at South Tempe
4130 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
851 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym, pool and business center, and yoga classes. Conveniently located close to downtown Tempe, Mill Avenue shopping district and Tempe Marketplace.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Alegre
Hayden Lane
1876 E Hayden Ln, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$950
780 sqft
Homes featuring walk-in closets, private patios and hardwood floors in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a pool and on-site laundry. This convenient location is just 10 minutes from Arizona State University.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
45 Units Available
Tempo at McClintock Station
1831 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1472 sqft
Modern apartments near Loop 101. Granite or quartz countertops, garden-style tubs, in-unit laundry. Attached garages and walk-in closets available. Community has spin and yoga studios. Steps from the light rail.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
18 Units Available
Tempe Gardens
Solara at Mill Avenue
3730 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$877
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$860
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
869 sqft
Convenient location in Tempe, close to shops, restaurants and entertainment. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Luxury community offers volleyball court, pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
18 Units Available
Elevate at Discovery Park
1820 E Bell de Mar Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,087
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1266 sqft
Recently renovated apartments, designer interiors with granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Amenities like yoga spaces, a basketball court, and an elevator up the luxury factor. In central Tempe near the 101 Freeway.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Agave Apartments
1718 S Jentilly Ln, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1008 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown, these modern units provide inviting common areas, on-site swimming pools, clubhouses and more! In-unit amenities include free heat and A/C, walk-in closets, private patios and custom upgrades.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
12 Units Available
Camden Tempe
800 E Curry Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,409
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1269 sqft
Luxurious community features fire pit, pool, pool table, shuffleboard and valet service. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, patio/balcony, laundry and dishwasher. Great location in Tempe, close to parks, restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
39 Units Available
The Cameron
2062 E. Cameron Way, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,430
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1226 sqft
Tour Your Way! Virtual, Self-Guided and In-Person By Appointment Only Tours Available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
26 Units Available
Ten01
1001 E Playa Del Norte Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,155
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1160 sqft
Upscale apartment community close to the ASU campus and Tempe Marketplace. City views through floor-to-ceiling windows. Free beach cruiser and kayak sharing program, movie rentals and weekly fitness classes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
24 Units Available
Norte Town Lake
909 East Playa Del Norte Drive, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,404
659 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,564
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1032 sqft
Our luxury apartments in Tempe, AZ are a masterpiece of refined living. Perfectly spacious, our layouts set the stage for a life of pure pampering.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
19 Units Available
University Heights
OMNIA ON 8TH APARTMENT HOMES
1701 E 8th St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$960
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
812 sqft
Gated community with pool, covered parking and 24-hour maintenance. Washer and dryer in some units. Wood-like flooring in refurbished kitchens. Prime location between Highway 101 and Arizona State University's Tempe campus.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
9 Units Available
University Heights
Omnia on McClintock
1701 E Don Carlos Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$930
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
810 sqft
Convenient to Arizona State University Tempe campus. Stylish apartments with glass-top stoves and hardwood floors. On-site bocce ball court, complimentary Java Bar, two swimming pools and two laundry rooms. On-call maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
19 Units Available
Galleria Palms
1600 W La Jolla Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,190
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1133 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available for your convenience—Schedule yours today!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
26 Units Available
University Park
1015 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
880 sqft
One Month Free On Select Apartments!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Allure at Tempe
1155 W Grove Pkwy, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,582
1079 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely styled apartment homes in a relaxed community. Units feature unique floor plans, in unit laundry, appliances and hardwood floors. Community offers clubhouse, 24-hour gym and more. Close to highways and local sports parks.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
47 Units Available
North Tempe-Indian Bend
The Palms on Scottsdale
1535 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1289 sqft
Remodeled apartments in this green community boast extra space with walk-in closets and added storage. Complex contains a community garden, courtyard and bike storage. Numerous shops and restaurant line nearby North Scottsdale Road.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
19 Units Available
Hughes Acres
1221 Broadway
1221 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,181
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1006 sqft
Resort-like setting with open concept floor plans, designer finishes and ample social space. Premier amenities include an entertainment lounge, pool and spa, state-of-the-art fitness facility and bike repair shop.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
16 Units Available
Alegre
Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,067
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
965 sqft
Recently renovated air-conditioned apartments with walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features a dog park. Pool, business center, 24-hour laundry and game room on site. Numerous shopping options on nearby East University Drive.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Tempe, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tempe apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

