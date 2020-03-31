All apartments in Tempe
1126 E Bluebell Ln
1126 E Bluebell Ln

1126 East Bluebell Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1126 East Bluebell Lane, Tempe, AZ 85281
North Tempe-Indian Bend

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
internet access
Extravagant single story 3 bedroom 1.75 bathroom home with open floor plan. This beautiful home includes all the features you've been looking for; Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher Elect. Range/Oven, granite countertops, Kitchen Island, Breakfast bar, panty, plus plenty of cabinet and counter space. Open floor plan features spacious living area. Spacious master bedroom features large closet also a 3/4 master bathroom. All other rooms spacious. Backyard is beautifully landscaped and includes 2 car garage and covered patio area for your enjoyment. Don't hesitate to call this beautiful house your new home! Call today to schedule your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 E Bluebell Ln have any available units?
1126 E Bluebell Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1126 E Bluebell Ln have?
Some of 1126 E Bluebell Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 E Bluebell Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1126 E Bluebell Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 E Bluebell Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1126 E Bluebell Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1126 E Bluebell Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1126 E Bluebell Ln does offer parking.
Does 1126 E Bluebell Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1126 E Bluebell Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 E Bluebell Ln have a pool?
No, 1126 E Bluebell Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1126 E Bluebell Ln have accessible units?
No, 1126 E Bluebell Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 E Bluebell Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1126 E Bluebell Ln has units with dishwashers.
