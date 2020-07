Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge gym playground pool hot tub tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly cc payments conference room e-payments fire pit internet access media room online portal

Vela luxury apartment homes is surrounded by the beautiful waters of Tempe Town Lake where you can enjoy the most remarkable urban waterfront experience. We are just steps away from sophisticated dining and vibrant beach lifestyle living.



Vela offers brand new studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom luxury apartments for rent. One of the most enticing amenity is our ground-level pool and deck with an unobstructed view of the lake, the marina, and the beautiful surrounding area.



Vela is an 21 and over community.