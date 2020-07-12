/
north tempe indian bend
489 Apartments for rent in North Tempe-Indian Bend, Tempe, AZ
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
47 Units Available
The Palms on Scottsdale
1535 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1289 sqft
Remodeled apartments in this green community boast extra space with walk-in closets and added storage. Complex contains a community garden, courtyard and bike storage. Numerous shops and restaurant line nearby North Scottsdale Road.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1106 E Weber Dr # 1009
1106 East Weber Drive, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1546 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Newport 1009 - Ultra modern urban architecture with all the conveniences and amenities you could dream of. This home is Energy Star Certified. Stainless steal appliances, custom bathrooms designs, stylish tiling flooring and more.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
1225 East Marigold Lane
1225 East Marigold Lane, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1260 sqft
wow! gorgeous cute, clean and cozy tempe 3/2 house with all custom hardwood floors, new carpeting, spacious kitchen to living room transition flow, built out arizona room, split master with enclosed bathroom, carport parking, huge backyard, storage,
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1036 E SUSAN Lane
1036 East Susan Lane, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1638 sqft
Beautiful! PRIME Location rental! Single Family Home. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, completely remodeled. FULLY FURNISHED with stainless steel appliances!!! 9ft ceilings and modernized. Homes on this street RARELY come on the market.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1084 E Susan Lane
1084 East Susan Lane, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1638 sqft
Beautiful! PRIME Location rental! Single Family Home. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, completely remodeled. FULLY FURNISHED with stainless steel appliances!!! Homes on this street RARELY come on the market.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1707 N BRIDALWREATH Street
1707 North Bridal Wreath Street, Tempe, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1645 sqft
This charming 1962 home is set in the pretty Papago Gardens subdivision close to the Loop 101, Desert Botanical Gardens, Papago Park and the Phoenix Zoo. Low-maintenance desert landscape dresses the front yard.
Results within 1 mile of North Tempe-Indian Bend
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
145 Units Available
Aura Watermark
420 North Scottsdale Road, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,349
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1178 sqft
Set against the Tempe Town Lake setting, Aura Watermark reflects a refined living experience in one of Tempe’s most walkable neighborhoods.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
21 Units Available
Vela
555 N. College Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,220
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1315 sqft
Easy access to the Red Mountain Freeway and a few blocks from the Salt River, just north of Tempe Town Lake. Wheelchair accessible, basketball court and putting green.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
31 Units Available
Scottsdale Gateway
2100 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$887
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,024
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
961 sqft
Newly refurbished homes with energy-saving appliances in kitchens, hardwood floors and covered parking. Community amenities include a heated swimming pool, play area and business center. Freeways 101 and 202 are close by.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
18 Units Available
Camden Sotelo
615 E Weber Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,299
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1515 sqft
Camden Sotelo in Tempe, AZ offers large pet-friendly apartments in close proximity to the local Arizona State University. Close to the Talking Stick Resort, homes feature walk-in closets, internet access and granite counters.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
12 Units Available
Camden Tempe
800 E Curry Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,409
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1269 sqft
Luxurious community features fire pit, pool, pool table, shuffleboard and valet service. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, patio/balcony, laundry and dishwasher. Great location in Tempe, close to parks, restaurants and shopping.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
28 Units Available
Ten01
1001 E Playa Del Norte Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,155
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$985
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1160 sqft
Upscale apartment community close to the ASU campus and Tempe Marketplace. City views through floor-to-ceiling windows. Free beach cruiser and kayak sharing program, movie rentals and weekly fitness classes.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
24 Units Available
Norte Town Lake
909 East Playa Del Norte Drive, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,404
659 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,564
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1032 sqft
Our luxury apartments in Tempe, AZ are a masterpiece of refined living. Perfectly spacious, our layouts set the stage for a life of pure pampering.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
21 Units Available
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,620
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments feature ceiling fans, vinyl wood plank flooring, and ice maker. Community includes fitness center, pools, and wet bar. Located close to Eldorado Park and Vista Del Camino Park.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
8 Units Available
Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,415
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,774
1255 sqft
Spacious units offer laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes access to 24-hour gym, pool and parking. Situated in Phoenix, close to ASU, Scottsdale Community College and the Phoenix Zoo.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
700 E Weber Dr
700 East Weber Drive, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$958
620 sqft
We ? Our Resident's!!! Santa Fe Court Apartments! - Property Id: 306172 Come Join Our Small Quaint Community And Let Our Home become Your Home!!! The benefits of living at Santa Fe Court- On Bus Line, Close to ASU, SR 51, Loop 202 & 101 Sparkling
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1419 North La Rosa Drive
1419 North La Rosa Drive, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1660 sqft
1419 North La Rosa Drive Available 08/01/20 3 Bed + 2 Bath + Single level Home + 2 Car Garage + Private Pool/Spa - Close to ASU - Welcome home to this beautifully upgraded, single level home full of charm and character.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1659 N Ventura Ln
1659 North Ventura Lane, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1500 sqft
Available August 3bd/2ba Townhouse for rent! Close to ASU! Private Hot Tub included- Tempe Townhouse for Rent in sought after Marlborough Park community (Just 2 miles from ASU).
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
320 N 73RD Street
320 North 73rd Street, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
1624 sqft
Five Diamond approved beautiful vacation home with gorgeous upgraded finishes.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1219 E BLUEBELL Lane
1219 East Bluebell Lane, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1015 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Level, Ground Floor Patio Home. Community Pool, Tennis Court, Basketball Court, Soccer Field, and large park located just outside your patio. Fantastic patio home is centrally located in North Tempe.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
7325 East Belleview Street - 1
7325 East Belleview Street, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED! 20 unit townhome community with serene fountain courtyard, trees and beautiful flowers. Perfect location in South Scottsdale -Walking distance to Skysong, just minutes from the 101 Freeway, and ASU.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1317 E COBB Drive
1317 East Cobb Drive, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1088 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in a private gated community. 2 Master Suites, 2 full baths, remodeled throughout, gorgeous gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops that opens to the dining/living room.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
525 N MILLER Road
525 North Miller Road, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
****Please NOTIFY us if you're coming to the open house Monday evening** Wonderful furnished 2 bedroom in the perfect location & pet friendly! You'll love living in this beautiful well kept community close to Old Town Scottsdale, dozens of
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
439 E BARBARA Drive
439 East Barbara Drive, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2107 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/10/2020...Remodeled 3BR/2.5BA two story home in highly sought-after Marlborough Park Estates (with greenbelts, sidewalks and gated RV/BOAT parking available).
