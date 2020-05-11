8602 E MACKENZIE Drive

Amenities
Fully Furnished Vacation Rental / Short Term Rental. Modern, Mid-Century Townhouse boasting over 3100sq ft in the Heart of Old Town Scottsdale. Hip Retro designed paired with eye-catching modern elegance! Heated Community Pool. Only 3 mins to Fashion Square Mall & Old Town Scottsdale Entertainment District. ** Pricing varies by season. $3700.00 a month to $8000.00 a month + 1.75% rental tax. Includes Cable TV, High Speed WiFi Internet, W/S/G and Electric. Electric cap of $200.00 a month applies. Call for special Summer leasing prices. Cleaning Fee: $250.00, Damage Waiver: $69.00, Booking Fee 2.75%.