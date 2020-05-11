All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 15 2020 at 1:59 AM

8602 E MACKENZIE Drive

8602 East Mackenzie Drive · (602) 888-9099 ext. 11
Location

8602 East Mackenzie Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Sands East Townhomes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Fully Furnished Vacation Rental / Short Term Rental. Modern, Mid-Century Townhouse boasting over 3100sq ft in the Heart of Old Town Scottsdale. Hip Retro designed paired with eye-catching modern elegance! Heated Community Pool. Only 3 mins to Fashion Square Mall & Old Town Scottsdale Entertainment District. ** Pricing varies by season. $3700.00 a month to $8000.00 a month + 1.75% rental tax. Includes Cable TV, High Speed WiFi Internet, W/S/G and Electric. Electric cap of $200.00 a month applies. Call for special Summer leasing prices. Cleaning Fee: $250.00, Damage Waiver: $69.00, Booking Fee 2.75%.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8602 E MACKENZIE Drive have any available units?
8602 E MACKENZIE Drive has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8602 E MACKENZIE Drive have?
Some of 8602 E MACKENZIE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8602 E MACKENZIE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8602 E MACKENZIE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8602 E MACKENZIE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8602 E MACKENZIE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8602 E MACKENZIE Drive offer parking?
No, 8602 E MACKENZIE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8602 E MACKENZIE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8602 E MACKENZIE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8602 E MACKENZIE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8602 E MACKENZIE Drive has a pool.
Does 8602 E MACKENZIE Drive have accessible units?
No, 8602 E MACKENZIE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8602 E MACKENZIE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8602 E MACKENZIE Drive has units with dishwashers.
