Tatum Place

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $300 for (1st) pet; $500 (2nd) pet.
limit: 2 pets per apartment.
rent: $25 - $40/month per pet.
restrictions: No size or weight restrictions, but breed restrictions do apply. Breed restrictions: Pit Bulls, Chows, Akitas, Husky, Wolf Hybrids, Malamutes, Dobermans, Staffordshire Terriers, *any mixed breeds containing the breeds listed.
Parking Details: Other, assigned: paid. Every apartment has with one assigned covered parking space.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony: included in all units