Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:33 AM

Tatum Place

16801 N 49th St · (205) 551-5977
Rent Special
LIMITED TIME ONLY ~ $500 RESIDENT REFERRALS!
Location

16801 N 49th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. Oct 18

$1,247

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$1,264

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 265 · Avail. now

$1,316

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 221 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,177

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 169 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 239 · Avail. Oct 18

$1,412

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tatum Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
package receiving
accessible
bbq/grill
carport
clubhouse
conference room
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
media room
online portal
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from TATUM PLACE brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort. Scottsdale hotspots infuse TATUM PLACE with vibrant energy. Purely contemporary, the beautiful community playfully highlights the structure of the grounds and community attractions such as the resort-style swimming pool. Take a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $300 for (1st) pet; $500 (2nd) pet.
limit: 2 pets per apartment.
rent: $25 - $40/month per pet.
restrictions: No size or weight restrictions, but breed restrictions do apply. Breed restrictions: Pit Bulls, Chows, Akitas, Husky, Wolf Hybrids, Malamutes, Dobermans, Staffordshire Terriers, *any mixed breeds containing the breeds listed.
Parking Details: Other, assigned: paid. Every apartment has with one assigned covered parking space.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tatum Place have any available units?
Tatum Place has 16 units available starting at $1,177 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does Tatum Place have?
Some of Tatum Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tatum Place currently offering any rent specials?
Tatum Place is offering the following rent specials: LIMITED TIME ONLY ~ $500 RESIDENT REFERRALS!
Is Tatum Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Tatum Place is pet friendly.
Does Tatum Place offer parking?
Yes, Tatum Place offers parking.
Does Tatum Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tatum Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tatum Place have a pool?
Yes, Tatum Place has a pool.
Does Tatum Place have accessible units?
Yes, Tatum Place has accessible units.
Does Tatum Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tatum Place has units with dishwashers.
