Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8520 E Turney Ave
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

8520 E Turney Ave

8520 East Turney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8520 East Turney Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
TURNEY - FURNISHED HOME IN OLD TOWN - PRIVATE POOL - Property Id: 238783

YOUR PERSONAL ORANGE TREE PARADISE! Fully furnished home in Old Town, minutes to hundreds of Scottsdale attractions! We provide; linens, towels, dish-ware, pots and pans, coffee maker, blender, toaster, silverware and other basic household items. Featuring: private pool, well maintained outdoor areas with orange trees and lounge seating, pool table, new kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances, onsite washer/dryer, outdoor grill, smart TVs and more. 3 mins to downtown Old Town plus minutes from outdoor hiking/biking, world-class golf courses, Mayo Clinic, Tempe, ASU, Phoenix, and Sky Harbor airport. ** AVAILABLE NOW FOR 1-5 MONTHLY LEASES *** Apply today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238783
Property Id 238783

(RLNE5727802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8520 E Turney Ave have any available units?
8520 E Turney Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8520 E Turney Ave have?
Some of 8520 E Turney Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8520 E Turney Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8520 E Turney Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8520 E Turney Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8520 E Turney Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8520 E Turney Ave offer parking?
No, 8520 E Turney Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8520 E Turney Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8520 E Turney Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8520 E Turney Ave have a pool?
Yes, 8520 E Turney Ave has a pool.
Does 8520 E Turney Ave have accessible units?
No, 8520 E Turney Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8520 E Turney Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8520 E Turney Ave has units with dishwashers.

