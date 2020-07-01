8520 E Turney Ave

Amenities
TURNEY - FURNISHED HOME IN OLD TOWN - PRIVATE POOL - Property Id: 238783
YOUR PERSONAL ORANGE TREE PARADISE! Fully furnished home in Old Town, minutes to hundreds of Scottsdale attractions! We provide; linens, towels, dish-ware, pots and pans, coffee maker, blender, toaster, silverware and other basic household items. Featuring: private pool, well maintained outdoor areas with orange trees and lounge seating, pool table, new kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances, onsite washer/dryer, outdoor grill, smart TVs and more. 3 mins to downtown Old Town plus minutes from outdoor hiking/biking, world-class golf courses, Mayo Clinic, Tempe, ASU, Phoenix, and Sky Harbor airport. ** AVAILABLE NOW FOR 1-5 MONTHLY LEASES *** Apply today!
