Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 courtyard guest parking hot tub

THE VINTAGE...RIGHT WHERE YOU WANT TO BE! We offer newly remodeled, spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes, conveniently located near Scottsdale Osborn Hospital, Motorola, Fashion Square, downtown Scottsdale, dining and so much more. You'll find the mature landscaping accents the beauty of your new apartment home. Once you see just what you're missing, you'll want to live at The Vintage