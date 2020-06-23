All apartments in Scottsdale
6561 E Shooting Star Way
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

6561 E Shooting Star Way

6561 E Shooting Star Way · No Longer Available
Location

6561 E Shooting Star Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Terravita

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
2019 RATES: May-August $3000, Sept- October $3500, utility cap $200. November $4000, December $4500 UNAVAILABLE JANUARY-MAY 2020Tenant pay transfer feeGreat opportunity for a short term seasonal rental in this popular Terravita G & CC. All community amenities are available to tenants with the exception of the golf course. Gourmet Dining, world class fitness center, special interest clubs (hiking book clubs & more) social gatherings, & fitness classes. A large swim and tennis center rounds out your leisure opportunities. This golf course lot has all the features for a great vacation; a spa, built-in barbecue and expansive sunset perfect for late afternoon gatherings. Kitchen with island is open to family, living and dining area only separated by a two way fireplace. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6561 E Shooting Star Way have any available units?
6561 E Shooting Star Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6561 E Shooting Star Way have?
Some of 6561 E Shooting Star Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6561 E Shooting Star Way currently offering any rent specials?
6561 E Shooting Star Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6561 E Shooting Star Way pet-friendly?
No, 6561 E Shooting Star Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6561 E Shooting Star Way offer parking?
Yes, 6561 E Shooting Star Way does offer parking.
Does 6561 E Shooting Star Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6561 E Shooting Star Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6561 E Shooting Star Way have a pool?
Yes, 6561 E Shooting Star Way has a pool.
Does 6561 E Shooting Star Way have accessible units?
No, 6561 E Shooting Star Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6561 E Shooting Star Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6561 E Shooting Star Way has units with dishwashers.
