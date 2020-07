Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance alarm system business center fire pit

Welcome to Scottsdale Highlands! Our community is in the center of it all. Located at the foothills of the McDowell Mountains in prestigious North Scottsdale. Scottsdale Highlands offers easy access to major transportation corridors, fine dining and premier shopping centers. Our 1, 2 & 3 bedrooms homes are fully upgraded with designer kitchens, spacious outdoor living areas, and ample storage. Enjoy the great outdoors with a trail ride or enjoy Horizon Park Community Center and Dog Park located directly across the street.