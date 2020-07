Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill package receiving carport on-site laundry 24hr laundry hot tub lobby

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available for your convenience-Schedule yours today! Our Scottsdale Apartments are within walking distance of many options for dining and entertainment. A few of our nearby dining options include Olive & Ivy, Diego Pops, Chopshop and The Breakfast Club. If you're looking more for shopping you can check out the many retail stores inside Scottsdale Fashion Square, or use our easy access to Camelback Rd and Hayden Rd to get around town pretty quickly. Enjoy the blessings of our courtyards and the Scottsdale Greenbelt being nearby. We invite you to come and see what makes our apartments in Scottsdale Arizona so comfortable. Schedule a tour today by calling our new leasing office!