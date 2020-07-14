Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving playground sauna

Modern Luxury in Scottsdale, AZ



Casa Santa Fe Apartments offers luxurious one, two, and three bedroom apartments convenient to the energy and wonders of beautiful Scottsdale, AZ. Our variety of floor plans are designed for effortless elegance and comfort, set within a lush and well-tended landscape. Our apartment homes are a tranquil retreat in the city, a place to relax and enjoy sophisticated living in the modern southwest.







Casa Santa Fe Apartments has style to fit your taste! With the variety of

floor plans we offer we also offer 2 different styles of renovations to

please everyone's taste. We have our newest renovations with White

Cabinetry, Granite Counters, Grey Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring, Ceiling Fans,

Stylish Light Fixtures, Raised Bathroom Counters and Stainless Steel

Appliances. Our 1st renovation units bring you the look of Wood Cabinetry,

Granite Counters in the kitchen, Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring, Ceiling Fans,

Stylish Light Fixtures, and black appliances. All of our units have the

convenience of having a full size washer/dryer built in Microwave in your

home. Do you enjoy the ambiance of an evening fire? Your new home also has a

wood burning fireplace to warm you on a chilly evening and a Patio/Deck to

enjoy watching the AMAZING Arizona sunsets. Energetic and looking to to get

out for a bike ride, walk or run, our property boarders a great trail that

will take you for miles enjoying Mountain Views.







The Casa Santa Fe Apartments community is thoughtfully designed with deluxe amenities to enrich your Scottsdale, AZ, lifestyle. Greet the day with a stretch in the yoga room or skip the lines at the gym in town and enjoy a workout in our state-of-the-art fitness center. A pristine swimming pool glimmers in the Arizona sun. Take a rejuvenating soak in the spa, or a refreshing nap on the deck. Visit the leasing office and picture the good life at Casa Santa Fe Apartments.











Fresh Perspective









Come home from your busy day to a bright, newly renovated one, two, or three bedroom apartment in Scottsdale, AZ. Upscale finishes and designer-inspired elements lends a laid back sophistication to our interiors. Beauty and function come together with generous walk-in closets, pantry storage, and spacious gourmet kitchens. Your own private balcony or patio provides a serene spot to appreciate the outdoors.











At Home in the City



Scottsdale, AZ, is a vibrant city with a rich cultural history and a taste for the contemporary. At Casa Santa Fe Apartments, we are convenient to Highway 101 and all the excitement of the city. You are moments away from work, world-class golf, an eclectic dining scene, and all the natural beauty of the Sonoran Desert. Our apartment homes are pretty spectacular, as well, with our sparkling pool, spa, fitness center, and lovely landscape.







New Resident is required to

have a net income of 2.5-4.0 times the rent of the apartment being rented.

(Income used is before taxes and includes income from all adults)









Our Community has built relationships to

help you furnish your apartment. Any furnished apartment would require

additional fees paid to the furnishing supplier. Please contact us for more

information.







Contact us to schedule a tour of our luxury one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. We are excited to welcome you to Casa Santa Fe Apartments of Scottsdale, AZ.