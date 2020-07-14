All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

Casa Santa Fe

11105 N 115th St · (480) 739-3835
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11105 N 115th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1097 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Unit 2100 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Unit 1072 · Avail. now

$1,098

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2095 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit 2035 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,252

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit 2022 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,318

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

See 8+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2111 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1158 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Casa Santa Fe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
sauna
Modern Luxury in Scottsdale, AZ\n
Casa Santa Fe Apartments offers luxurious one, two, and three bedroom apartments convenient to the energy and wonders of beautiful Scottsdale, AZ. Our variety of floor plans are designed for effortless elegance and comfort, set within a lush and well-tended landscape. Our apartment homes are a tranquil retreat in the city, a place to relax and enjoy sophisticated living in the modern southwest.
\n\n
Casa Santa Fe Apartments has style to fit your taste! With the variety of
floor plans we offer we also offer 2 different styles of renovations to
please everyone's taste. We have our newest renovations with White
Cabinetry, Granite Counters, Grey Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring, Ceiling Fans,
Stylish Light Fixtures, Raised Bathroom Counters and Stainless Steel
Appliances. Our 1st renovation units bring you the look of Wood Cabinetry,
Granite Counters in the kitchen, Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring, Ceiling Fans,
Stylish Light Fixtures, and black appliances. All of our units have the
convenience of having a full size washer/dryer built in Microwave in your
home. Do you enjoy the ambiance of an evening fire? Your new home also has a
wood burning fireplace to warm you on a chilly evening and a Patio/Deck to
enjoy watching the AMAZING Arizona sunsets. Energetic and looking to to get
out for a bike ride, walk or run, our property boarders a great trail that
will take you for miles enjoying Mountain Views.
\n\n
The Casa Santa Fe Apartments community is thoughtfully designed with deluxe amenities to enrich your Scottsdale, AZ, lifestyle. Greet the day with a stretch in the yoga room or skip the lines at the gym in town and enjoy a workout in our state-of-the-art fitness center. A pristine swimming pool glimmers in the Arizona sun. Take a rejuvenating soak in the spa, or a refreshing nap on the deck. Visit the leasing office and picture the good life at Casa Santa Fe Apartments.
\n\n


Fresh Perspective

\n

Come home from your busy day to a bright, newly renovated one, two, or three bedroom apartment in Scottsdale, AZ. Upscale finishes and designer-inspired elements lends a laid back sophistication to our interiors. Beauty and function come together with generous walk-in closets, pantry storage, and spacious gourmet kitchens. Your own private balcony or patio provides a serene spot to appreciate the outdoors.

\n\n

At Home in the City\n
Scottsdale, AZ, is a vibrant city with a rich cultural history and a taste for the contemporary. At Casa Santa Fe Apartments, we are convenient to Highway 101 and all the excitement of the city. You are moments away from work, world-class golf, an eclectic dining scene, and all the natural beauty of the Sonoran Desert. Our apartment homes are pretty spectacular, as well, with our sparkling pool, spa, fitness center, and lovely landscape.
\n\n
New Resident is required to
have a net income of 2.5-4.0 times the rent of the apartment being rented.
(Income used is before taxes and includes income from all adults)\n
\n\n
Our Community has built relationships to
help you furnish your apartment. Any furnished apartment would require
additional fees paid to the furnishing supplier. Please contact us for more
information.\n
\n
Contact us to schedule a tour of our luxury one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. We are excited to welcome you to Casa Santa Fe Apartments of Scottsdale, AZ.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $99 for 1 Application Fee and the Holding Administration Fee fee special (additional applications $45)
Move-in Fees: $300 concession for Move Ins in the next 5 days
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Casa Santa Fe have any available units?
Casa Santa Fe has 25 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does Casa Santa Fe have?
Some of Casa Santa Fe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Casa Santa Fe currently offering any rent specials?
Casa Santa Fe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Casa Santa Fe pet-friendly?
Yes, Casa Santa Fe is pet friendly.
Does Casa Santa Fe offer parking?
Yes, Casa Santa Fe offers parking.
Does Casa Santa Fe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Casa Santa Fe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Casa Santa Fe have a pool?
Yes, Casa Santa Fe has a pool.
Does Casa Santa Fe have accessible units?
No, Casa Santa Fe does not have accessible units.
Does Casa Santa Fe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Casa Santa Fe has units with dishwashers.
