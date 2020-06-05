10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Style with comfort can be found in this Cholla model Sonoran Cottage with high ceilings in the main living space and natural light streaming through the numerous skylights. Overlooking the greenbelt, this home sits high above to offer mountain views and privacy. With two bedrooms, two and a half baths, conversation areas and an open kitchen floor plan, there is ample comfortable living space. Also offering a two car garage available for convenient tenant parking. Enjoy a cozy night at home with the multiple fireplaces lit and relax on the expansive patio which offers a great entertaining space. This home is being leased fully furnished. June-October: $2,500/Monthly. November-May: $5,000/Monthly.