Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive

10044 Graythorn Drive · (480) 276-2555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10044 Graythorn Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 26 · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1836 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Style with comfort can be found in this Cholla model Sonoran Cottage with high ceilings in the main living space and natural light streaming through the numerous skylights. Overlooking the greenbelt, this home sits high above to offer mountain views and privacy. With two bedrooms, two and a half baths, conversation areas and an open kitchen floor plan, there is ample comfortable living space. Also offering a two car garage available for convenient tenant parking. Enjoy a cozy night at home with the multiple fireplaces lit and relax on the expansive patio which offers a great entertaining space. This home is being leased fully furnished. June-October: $2,500/Monthly. November-May: $5,000/Monthly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive have any available units?
10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive have?
Some of 10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive does offer parking.
Does 10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive have a pool?
No, 10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive have accessible units?
No, 10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive has units with dishwashers.
