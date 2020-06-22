All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

302 East Butler Drive

302 East Butler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

302 East Butler Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Sunnyslope

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 30th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Phoenix, AZ. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,684 sq ft of living space. Features include tiled floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black and stainless steel appliances, carport, extra storage, large back yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 East Butler Drive have any available units?
302 East Butler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 East Butler Drive have?
Some of 302 East Butler Drive's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 East Butler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
302 East Butler Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 East Butler Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 East Butler Drive is pet friendly.
Does 302 East Butler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 302 East Butler Drive does offer parking.
Does 302 East Butler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 East Butler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 East Butler Drive have a pool?
No, 302 East Butler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 302 East Butler Drive have accessible units?
No, 302 East Butler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 302 East Butler Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 East Butler Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
