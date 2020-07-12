/
sunnyslope
320 Apartments for rent in Sunnyslope, Phoenix, AZ
Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,045
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1453 sqft
Situated at the base of North Mountain with sweeping views of the area. Designer apartments feature gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer and cozy wood-burning fireplace. Community has three pools and a fitness center.
8821 North 2nd Street
8821 North 2nd Street, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$795
724 sqft
Cute and Quaint and Bright!! 2 bedroom,1.5 bath town home in Central Phoenix! Ample cabinet space, nice closet space, tiled floor Washer,Dryer in unit.
712 W VOGEL Avenue
712 W Vogel Ave, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$13,500
4013 sqft
Private Mountain, 360 Degree Birdseye Views, ULTRA RARE OPPORTUNITY!!!Some people call it The Hill Top Haven; others call it The Eagle's Nest.
Avana at the Pointe
888 E Clinton St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,039
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1224 sqft
Gated community with easy access to hiking and biking trails, retail shops and restaurants. Four swimming pools, spas and outdoor picnic areas. Units have a private patio/balcony.
North Mountain
10001 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large pool, hot tub, BBQ area and carport. Units feature air conditioning, refrigerator, dishwasher and extra storage space. Carport, on-site laundry, patio/balcony and pets are welcome.
728 East State Avenue
728 East State Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2084 sqft
Conveniently located in north / central Phoenix in a quiet neighborhood. This property has been completely high-end remodeled from the foundation up on 2018. Includes relatively new appliances. Has a large back yard with a storage unit.
544 E. Belmont Ave.
544 E Belmont Ave, Phoenix, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
3941 sqft
544 E. Belmont Ave. - Immaculate 5 Bed + Loft, 3.5 Bath LOADED With Upgrades In Central Phoenix! - 7th. St. & Northern Ave. - CALL TODAY! - Move In Ready 5 Bedroom + Loft, 3.
750 E. Northern Ave 2153
750 E Northern Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1020 sqft
Two Bedroom Condo overlooking pool in North Central Gated Complex. - This two bedroom condo is packed with big features like all new Stainless Steel Appliances, also new Washer & Dryer.
1019 E Cochise Drive
1019 East Cochise Drive, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1038 sqft
Move-in ready 2/2 remodeled unit. New cabinets in the kitchen and bath. New tile floor, base boards and ceiling fans. Full size washer and dryer. Large patio with storage shed. New pavers on front and back patio.New window coverings.
10410 N CAVE CREEK Road
10410 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1082 sqft
ALL INCLUSIVE--FULLY FURNISHED--CABLE--WI-FI--WATER-TRASH INCLUDED--located within Gated Pointe Tapatio Community on one of the few Greenbelt Mountain View Lots.VERYRARE**Hidden Gem** Meticulously Maintained by a Seasonal Owner.
10403 North 15th Avenue
10403 North 15th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$850
637 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath freshly painted, nice sized rooms. Off street parking, easy access to I-17. Close to public transportation. Contact us to schedule a showing.
318 East Kaler Drive
318 East Kaler Drive, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1892 sqft
A classic North Central Ranch on one of the best streets in the Corridor! This beautiful and bright recently remodeled house, features real wood floors, big windows, updated Kitchen with modern cabinets, quartz counter tops and updated stainless
806 East El Caminito Drive
806 East El Caminito Drive, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1960 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
10424 N 11TH Place
10424 North 11th Place, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
995 sqft
Newly painted 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath townhouse in the quiet community of Pointe Tapatio. Enjoy carefree resort-style living with 3 community pools/spas, hiking & biking trails in nearby North Mountain City park.
8225 N Central Ave #35
8225 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1316 sqft
Central Ave. Bridle Path Townhouse - You cannot beat the location of this home along the Central Ave. bridle path in the heart of Phoenix. Two bedroom, 1.5 bath town home in lovely Central Commons community.
9502 N 15th Ave - 211
9502 North 15th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$990
860 sqft
CALL US FOR MORE INFO !!HURRY!! RENTING FAST -Se habla Español Contempo 15 Major Cross Streets on 19th Ave and hatcher Rd (North of Dunlap). Remodeled Units and Standard Units Available for immediate Move in; different floor plans different prices.
750 E NORTHERN Avenue
750 East Northern Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1013 sqft
This two bedroom condo is packed with big features like all new Stainless Steel Appliances, also new Washer & Dryer. New Granite Counters, all new designer paint & Carpet, Tile flooring thru out. Balcony overlooks swimming pool.
809 East Vogel Avenue - 32
809 East Vogel Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
750 sqft
809 @ THE PARK A must have unit with great finishes! Elementary schools nearby, closest grocery store is Fry's, boxing gyms nearby, subway and entertainment.
10208 North 9th Avenue
10208 North 9th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
550 sqft
**1/2 off 1st full months rent!!** Must see 1 bed 1 bath unit with beautiful dark brown wood flooring, neutral paint throughout and white kitchen appliances.
1240 West Dunlap Avenue
1240 West Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$975
675 sqft
Features: 1 bedroom/1 bathroom Built in 1969 675 sq ft Kitchen includes stove & refrigerator White cabinets Laminate flooring Large closets High-speed internet access Large green belt Convenient to everything Pets upon lessor approval This property
1015 E. Cochise Drive
1015 East Cochise Drive, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1194 sqft
End unit by the pool! 3 bedroom 2 bath remodeled patio home with nice floor plan. Granite countertops and travertine floors in kitchen. Wood laminate and tile floors.
21 E HARMONT Drive
21 East Harmont Drive, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2966 sqft
Stunning Calvis Wyant 3 bedroom, 2.
1402 West Mercer Lane
1402 West Mercer Lane, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
300 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering 1-month free! Coming Soon! A charming studio with 1 bath in Phoenix will be available soon for applications and move-in! Please ensure you add your name to our WAITING LIST to be automatically notified when the home is ready for a
1723 West Cheryl Drive
1723 West Cheryl Drive, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1976 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms and 2 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features vinyl wood flooring, fireplace and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and glass top stove! Fenced backyard with covered
