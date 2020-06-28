All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2965 West Lone Cactus Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2965 West Lone Cactus Drive
Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:48 AM

2965 West Lone Cactus Drive

2965 West Lone Cactus Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2965 West Lone Cactus Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Foothills North

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2965 West Lone Cactus Drive have any available units?
2965 West Lone Cactus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2965 West Lone Cactus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2965 West Lone Cactus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2965 West Lone Cactus Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2965 West Lone Cactus Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2965 West Lone Cactus Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2965 West Lone Cactus Drive offers parking.
Does 2965 West Lone Cactus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2965 West Lone Cactus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2965 West Lone Cactus Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2965 West Lone Cactus Drive has a pool.
Does 2965 West Lone Cactus Drive have accessible units?
No, 2965 West Lone Cactus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2965 West Lone Cactus Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2965 West Lone Cactus Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2965 West Lone Cactus Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2965 West Lone Cactus Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Springs
14020 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Avenue 25 Apartments
18250 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College