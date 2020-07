Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GORGEOUS MODEL LIKE HOME JUST WAITING FOR NEW FAMILY! NICE PRIVATE BEAUTIFUL VIEW LOT! SOCIAL FLOOR PLAN, WITH 18' DIAGONAL STONE LIKE TILE T/O. UPGRADED CARPET, CEILING FANS, FIXTURES, BLACK APPLS, GRANITE LIKE COUNTERS, BREAKFAST BAR, MAYTAG FRONT LOADER WASHER & DRYER ON 2ND FLOOR. LOWER LEVEL DEN, & UPPER LEVEL ENT.LOFT/GAME ROOM AREA. HUGE MASTER W/HIS & HER WALK-IN CLOSETS, DOUBLE SINKS, EASY CARE AND MAINTANENCE YARD. VERY CLOSE TO PARK, AND NEW SHOPPING CENTERS, A MUST SEE!