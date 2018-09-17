Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

9157 23rd Ave NE Available 07/19/19 Convenient 2 bedrooms townhouse in Lake City/Wedgewood - End unit 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath in Lake City/Wedgewood area, minutes to UW, Green Lake and Northgate. Townhouse features open floor plan with 9 foot ceilings and fully fenced yard. Kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Gas fireplace and hardwood floor in living area. Small backyard for BBQ and private enjoyment. Bus line near by.



Seattle School District with Wedgewood Elementary, Eckstein Middle and Nathan Hale High School, tenant to verify.



Washer/dryer in unit. One assigned parking space. First, last and security deposit to move in. Showing by appointment only. Please text Toni at 425-327-0446 for scheduling.



No Pets Allowed



