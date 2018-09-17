All apartments in Seattle
9157 23rd Ave NE

9157 23rd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

9157 23rd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
9157 23rd Ave NE Available 07/19/19 Convenient 2 bedrooms townhouse in Lake City/Wedgewood - End unit 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath in Lake City/Wedgewood area, minutes to UW, Green Lake and Northgate. Townhouse features open floor plan with 9 foot ceilings and fully fenced yard. Kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Gas fireplace and hardwood floor in living area. Small backyard for BBQ and private enjoyment. Bus line near by.

Seattle School District with Wedgewood Elementary, Eckstein Middle and Nathan Hale High School, tenant to verify.

Washer/dryer in unit. One assigned parking space. First, last and security deposit to move in. Showing by appointment only. Please text Toni at 425-327-0446 for scheduling.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4781850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9157 23rd Ave NE have any available units?
9157 23rd Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9157 23rd Ave NE have?
Some of 9157 23rd Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9157 23rd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
9157 23rd Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9157 23rd Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 9157 23rd Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 9157 23rd Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 9157 23rd Ave NE offers parking.
Does 9157 23rd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9157 23rd Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9157 23rd Ave NE have a pool?
No, 9157 23rd Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 9157 23rd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 9157 23rd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 9157 23rd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9157 23rd Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
