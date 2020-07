Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse elevator gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving yoga 24hr maintenance coffee bar conference room dog park fire pit lobby shuffle board

We are practicing social distancing in order to keep our community healthy and safe. For the time being, we will be hosting only virtual tours with no in person meetings for the time being. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today.See yourself here. A brand-new, never lived-in community in the heart of Roosevelt. Because we all see and consider things from many perspectives. Vida respects the personal journey that brought you here. Plan the next steps from your new home at Vida.Vida’s spacious and modern floor plans are designed for practical convenience and stylish living, perfectly located in a superb, desirable Roosevelt neighborhood location. Choose from studio, one- or two-bedroom homes and embrace a new point-of-view.Wherever you are coming from, Vida welcomes everyone home with smart home designs and unique resident amenities.