All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 8843 3rd Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
8843 3rd Ave S
Last updated November 24 2019 at 12:23 PM

8843 3rd Ave S

8843 3rd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8843 3rd Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98108
South Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cute house large yard great commute! - SCHEDULE SHOWING:https://showmojo.com/l/e4d553f0bb
VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/trAVk6HWCA4

With a great open floor plan, brand new carpet, double-paned windows, and freshly painted throughout, this sweet home is located on a private dead-end road. Completely fenced with a huge level yard and lots of space for parking, this quiet neighborhood is convenient to 509, White Center, the airport, downtown and more! Less than half a mile walk to Concord Elementary School. BRAND NEW REFRIGERATOR - WASHER - DRYER! No pets please. Utilities not included.$45 application fee per adult. Renter's liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
For questions please call or text: (206)577-0597
Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

Big fenced yard
Dead-end road
New paint, new carpet, new windows
Large open floor plan
Convenient commute!

SCHEDULE SHOWING:https://showmojo.com/l/e4d553f0bb
VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/trAVk6HWCA4

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5157704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8843 3rd Ave S have any available units?
8843 3rd Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8843 3rd Ave S have?
Some of 8843 3rd Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8843 3rd Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
8843 3rd Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8843 3rd Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 8843 3rd Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 8843 3rd Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 8843 3rd Ave S offers parking.
Does 8843 3rd Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8843 3rd Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8843 3rd Ave S have a pool?
No, 8843 3rd Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 8843 3rd Ave S have accessible units?
No, 8843 3rd Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 8843 3rd Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 8843 3rd Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Malloy
4337 15th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Square One Apartments
1020 NE 63rd St
Seattle, WA 98115
The WAVE
521 Stadium Place S
Seattle, WA 98104
Ballard Public
6450 24th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Raleigh Ridge
411 10th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Dexter Lake Union
1215 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
741 Harvard
741 Harvard Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
The Cue
1525 Harvard Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University