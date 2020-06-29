8843 3rd Ave S

Amenities

With a great open floor plan, brand new carpet, double-paned windows, and freshly painted throughout, this sweet home is located on a private dead-end road. Completely fenced with a huge level yard and lots of space for parking, this quiet neighborhood is convenient to 509, White Center, the airport, downtown and more! Less than half a mile walk to Concord Elementary School. BRAND NEW REFRIGERATOR - WASHER - DRYER! No pets please. Utilities not included.$45 application fee per adult. Renter's liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

For questions please call or text: (206)577-0597

Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5157704)