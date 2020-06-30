All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Central

2203 E Union St · (206) 207-8791
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2203 E Union St, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 518 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 457 sqft

Unit 611 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 315 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 831 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Central.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
package receiving
e-payments
online portal
Dear Thrive Residents,

Due to recent local events we have been advised to close our offices early. Our top priority is keeping residents and employees safe. We encourage all our residents to remain informed and assess your local situation to determine if there is a safety risk wherever you are located. As an extra precaution, we are providing the following general safety recommendations for your consideration.

For any immediate safety concerns, please call 911 or security patrol (where applicable) depending on severity and urgency of need.
If a demonstration is taking place outside your building, try to connect to a news source so that you can remain updated on the situation outside and assess if/when any potential danger has passed.
Ensure your doors and windows are properly secured.
Take your valuables out of your vehicle and be sure the doors are locked.
If you are concerned about safety, be thoughtful about how often you enter and exit the building.
As always, please

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Central have any available units?
Central has 3 units available starting at $1,790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Central have?
Some of Central's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Central currently offering any rent specials?
Central is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Central pet-friendly?
Yes, Central is pet friendly.
Does Central offer parking?
Yes, Central offers parking.
Does Central have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Central offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Central have a pool?
No, Central does not have a pool.
Does Central have accessible units?
No, Central does not have accessible units.
Does Central have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Central has units with dishwashers.
