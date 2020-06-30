Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator parking bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access package receiving e-payments online portal

Dear Thrive Residents,



Due to recent local events we have been advised to close our offices early. Our top priority is keeping residents and employees safe. We encourage all our residents to remain informed and assess your local situation to determine if there is a safety risk wherever you are located. As an extra precaution, we are providing the following general safety recommendations for your consideration.



For any immediate safety concerns, please call 911 or security patrol (where applicable) depending on severity and urgency of need.

If a demonstration is taking place outside your building, try to connect to a news source so that you can remain updated on the situation outside and assess if/when any potential danger has passed.

Ensure your doors and windows are properly secured.

Take your valuables out of your vehicle and be sure the doors are locked.

If you are concerned about safety, be thoughtful about how often you enter and exit the building.

As always, please