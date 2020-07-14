All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:06 PM

Latitude

500 3rd Ave W · (206) 887-9350
Location

500 3rd Ave W, Seattle, WA 98119
Lower Queen Anne

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 317 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

Unit 511 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 891 sqft

Unit 411 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 992 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 416 · Avail. now

$3,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 316 · Avail. Aug 31

$3,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Latitude.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
google fiber
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Find your center in the cultural bullseye of the Pacific Northwest. Latitude Queen Anne drops you in the epicenter of urban adventure. A short two blocks from the Elliott Bay Trail and steps to Seattle Center, surround yourself with first-class restaurants, nightlife and entertainment.




*some amenities in select units only

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $44.50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: 10% rent cleaning fee (covers turnover of apartment after move-out)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Air Conditioner Rental: $65/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 refundable pet deposit
fee: No non-refundable pet fees
limit: 2
rent: $35/month, covers 1 or 2 pets at the same rate
restrictions: Restricted dog breeds: German Shepherd, Rottweiler, Pit Bull, and Doberman. No size or weight restrictions.
Parking Details: $175/month per spot for reserved spots in our underground, fob-secured garage.
Storage Details: $50/month for a 5'x4'x3' storage locker in a fob-secured room in our garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Latitude have any available units?
Latitude has 5 units available starting at $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Latitude have?
Some of Latitude's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Latitude currently offering any rent specials?
Latitude is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Latitude pet-friendly?
Yes, Latitude is pet friendly.
Does Latitude offer parking?
Yes, Latitude offers parking.
Does Latitude have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Latitude offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Latitude have a pool?
No, Latitude does not have a pool.
Does Latitude have accessible units?
Yes, Latitude has accessible units.
Does Latitude have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Latitude has units with dishwashers.

