Lease Length: 6-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $44.50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: 10% rent cleaning fee (covers turnover of apartment after move-out)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Air Conditioner Rental: $65/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 refundable pet deposit
fee: No non-refundable pet fees
limit: 2
rent: $35/month, covers 1 or 2 pets at the same rate
restrictions: Restricted dog breeds: German Shepherd, Rottweiler, Pit Bull, and Doberman. No size or weight restrictions.
Parking Details: $175/month per spot for reserved spots in our underground, fob-secured garage.
Storage Details: $50/month for a 5'x4'x3' storage locker in a fob-secured room in our garage.