Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage carport cc payments dog park e-payments fire pit google fiber internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Find your center in the cultural bullseye of the Pacific Northwest. Latitude Queen Anne drops you in the epicenter of urban adventure. A short two blocks from the Elliott Bay Trail and steps to Seattle Center, surround yourself with first-class restaurants, nightlife and entertainment.









*some amenities in select units only