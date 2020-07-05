All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5613 9th Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5613 9th Ave NW
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

5613 9th Ave NW

5613 9th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5613 9th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ballard - 5613 9th Ave NW - One bedroom apt in small 5 unit building. Living room, dining area and bedroom all with beautiful hardwood floors, freshly painted, kitchen with ample cupboards, bedroom with double closet, good size linen/storage closet, double pane vinyl windows, southern exposure, approximately 600 sq ft. Basic one bedroom in ideal area, fabulous long term tenants, great neighborhood etc. Private entrance. Shared laundry room (shared with only 4 of the 5 units) Street parking.

(RLNE5256551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5613 9th Ave NW have any available units?
5613 9th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 5613 9th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
5613 9th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5613 9th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5613 9th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 5613 9th Ave NW offer parking?
No, 5613 9th Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 5613 9th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5613 9th Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5613 9th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 5613 9th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 5613 9th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 5613 9th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5613 9th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5613 9th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5613 9th Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5613 9th Ave NW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Danforth
1425 Spring Street
Seattle, WA 98104
Ellis Court Apartments
2510 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Sweetbrier
8 West Crockett Street
Seattle, WA 98119
The Corydon
5101 25th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Haller Post
1130 N 115th St
Seattle, WA 98133
Gordon Apartments
527 1st Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Common Madison
1806 23rd Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University