Seattle, WA
520 North 79th Street
Last updated May 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

520 North 79th Street

520 North 79th Street · No Longer Available
Location

520 North 79th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Greenlake/Greenwood! Great Location! Large Garage with work bench and storage
Garage access off of paved alley
Bonus room for office or family room
Greenlake/Greenwood! Great Location! Large Garage with work bench and storage
Garage access off of paved alley
Bonus room for office or family room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 North 79th Street have any available units?
520 North 79th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 North 79th Street have?
Some of 520 North 79th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 North 79th Street currently offering any rent specials?
520 North 79th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 North 79th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 North 79th Street is pet friendly.
Does 520 North 79th Street offer parking?
Yes, 520 North 79th Street offers parking.
Does 520 North 79th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 North 79th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 North 79th Street have a pool?
No, 520 North 79th Street does not have a pool.
Does 520 North 79th Street have accessible units?
No, 520 North 79th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 520 North 79th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 North 79th Street has units with dishwashers.
