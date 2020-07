Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking garage package receiving

Located in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood, Urbana Apartments is an environmentally-friendly urban community that is LEED Gold Certified promoting healthy living and sustainable practices. We are close to Ballard Locks, Burke Gilman Trail, restaurants, shopping and entertainment, plus the convenience of a Bartell's right on-site. Our homes feature stainless steel appliances, front load washer/dryer, hard surface flooring and 9-ft. ceilings. Entertain friends on the terrace or relax in front of the outdoor fireplace and take in the views. Our fitness center and bike tune-up area make it easy to stay active. At Urbana Apartments, you're right where all the best of Seattle comes together.