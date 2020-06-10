Rent Calculator
4540 45th Avenue SW #306
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM
4540 45th Avenue SW #306
4540 45th Avenue Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
4540 45th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Genesee
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5177639)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 4540 45th Avenue SW #306 have any available units?
4540 45th Avenue SW #306 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Seattle Rent Report
.
Is 4540 45th Avenue SW #306 currently offering any rent specials?
4540 45th Avenue SW #306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4540 45th Avenue SW #306 pet-friendly?
No, 4540 45th Avenue SW #306 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Seattle
.
Does 4540 45th Avenue SW #306 offer parking?
No, 4540 45th Avenue SW #306 does not offer parking.
Does 4540 45th Avenue SW #306 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4540 45th Avenue SW #306 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4540 45th Avenue SW #306 have a pool?
No, 4540 45th Avenue SW #306 does not have a pool.
Does 4540 45th Avenue SW #306 have accessible units?
No, 4540 45th Avenue SW #306 does not have accessible units.
Does 4540 45th Avenue SW #306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4540 45th Avenue SW #306 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4540 45th Avenue SW #306 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4540 45th Avenue SW #306 does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
