Hill Crest

Lease Length: 1-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per Applicant
Deposit: $400 (Up to one month's rent)
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $0
limit: 2
rent: $0
restrictions: 65 Lbs or less, Breed restrictions. Deposit = 25% of Full Month Rent (Max $300)
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Partnership with Livable.com