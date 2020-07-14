Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible elevator parking bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed gym on-site laundry pet friendly accepts section 8 courtyard e-payments lobby online portal smoke-free community

Spacious and inviting, with a contemporary flair, Hill Crest has been a desired community in the heart of the Sunrise Heights / Gatewood neighborhoods of West Seattle, just south of the highest spot in the Seattle city limits! Our community maintains classic architecture and design with contemporary in-home renovations and upgrades! Located on 35th Ave SW, Hill Crest is less than two miles north of Westwood Village, minutes from shopping and dining at the Junction and California Ave shopping corridor. Play in one of a number of neighborhood parks or take a quick drive to Alki Beach! Heading into Seattle's downtown core is as simple as stepping out the front door and hopping on the #21 bus, express to downtown! Locally owned and operated by Epic Asset Management, the Hill Crest is a West Seattle gem with an award-winning community management and maintenance team!



