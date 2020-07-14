All apartments in Seattle
Seattle, WA
Hill Crest
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Hill Crest

7524 35th Ave SW · (206) 202-2314
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7524 35th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98126
Delridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hill Crest.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
accepts section 8
courtyard
e-payments
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Spacious and inviting, with a contemporary flair, Hill Crest has been a desired community in the heart of the Sunrise Heights / Gatewood neighborhoods of West Seattle, just south of the highest spot in the Seattle city limits! Our community maintains classic architecture and design with contemporary in-home renovations and upgrades! Located on 35th Ave SW, Hill Crest is less than two miles north of Westwood Village, minutes from shopping and dining at the Junction and California Ave shopping corridor. Play in one of a number of neighborhood parks or take a quick drive to Alki Beach! Heading into Seattle's downtown core is as simple as stepping out the front door and hopping on the #21 bus, express to downtown! Locally owned and operated by Epic Asset Management, the Hill Crest is a West Seattle gem with an award-winning community management and maintenance team!

For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per Applicant
Deposit: $400 (Up to one month's rent)
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $0
limit: 2
rent: $0
restrictions: 65 Lbs or less, Breed restrictions. Deposit = 25% of Full Month Rent (Max $300)
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Partnership with Livable.com

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hill Crest have any available units?
Hill Crest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Hill Crest have?
Some of Hill Crest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hill Crest currently offering any rent specials?
Hill Crest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hill Crest pet-friendly?
Yes, Hill Crest is pet friendly.
Does Hill Crest offer parking?
Yes, Hill Crest offers parking.
Does Hill Crest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hill Crest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hill Crest have a pool?
No, Hill Crest does not have a pool.
Does Hill Crest have accessible units?
Yes, Hill Crest has accessible units.
Does Hill Crest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hill Crest has units with dishwashers.
