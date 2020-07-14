All apartments in Seattle
Uptown Queen Anne
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Uptown Queen Anne

315 1st Ave W · (206) 539-0507
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Check Out Our Specials! Contact us today for more information!
Location

315 1st Ave W, Seattle, WA 98119
Lower Queen Anne

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0617 · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 423 sqft

Unit 0518 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 423 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0214 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 586 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Uptown Queen Anne.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
package receiving
accessible
internet access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Welcome to Uptown Queen Anne, an urban oasis located in the historic Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle, Washington. We feature spacious studio, one and two-bedroom apartments in a vibrant yet relaxed setting. Our homes feature city and water views*, in-home washer and dryer, electric fireplaces*, stainless steel appliances* and patios* to relax in the comfort of your home. Take in the breathtaking views of the city and Puget Sound on our rooftop terrace which features gas grills, fire pits and offers amazing views of Elliott Bay and the Space Needle. Best of all, we’re pet-friendly because home isn’t home without your best friend!

Outside your front door, the dynamic energy of downtown awaits you. Our location makes for easy walking distance to Seattle attractions such as the Space Needle, Key Arena, MoPOP, Pacific Science Center, Pike Place Market and the Seattle Art Museum. The surrounding neighborhood also features award-winning restaurants, charming parks, diverse galleries, unique shops and much more. Whether you choose to spend a cozy day at home, or an energetic evening in the city, Uptown Queen Anne provides the living experience you've been looking for.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $44
Deposit: $600
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Uptown Queen Anne have any available units?
Uptown Queen Anne has 3 units available starting at $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Uptown Queen Anne have?
Some of Uptown Queen Anne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Uptown Queen Anne currently offering any rent specials?
Uptown Queen Anne is offering the following rent specials: Check Out Our Specials! Contact us today for more information!
Is Uptown Queen Anne pet-friendly?
Yes, Uptown Queen Anne is pet friendly.
Does Uptown Queen Anne offer parking?
Yes, Uptown Queen Anne offers parking.
Does Uptown Queen Anne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Uptown Queen Anne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Uptown Queen Anne have a pool?
No, Uptown Queen Anne does not have a pool.
Does Uptown Queen Anne have accessible units?
Yes, Uptown Queen Anne has accessible units.
Does Uptown Queen Anne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Uptown Queen Anne has units with dishwashers.
