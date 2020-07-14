Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range recently renovated smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator fire pit parking bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving accessible internet access lobby online portal smoke-free community

Welcome to Uptown Queen Anne, an urban oasis located in the historic Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle, Washington. We feature spacious studio, one and two-bedroom apartments in a vibrant yet relaxed setting. Our homes feature city and water views*, in-home washer and dryer, electric fireplaces*, stainless steel appliances* and patios* to relax in the comfort of your home. Take in the breathtaking views of the city and Puget Sound on our rooftop terrace which features gas grills, fire pits and offers amazing views of Elliott Bay and the Space Needle. Best of all, we’re pet-friendly because home isn’t home without your best friend!



Outside your front door, the dynamic energy of downtown awaits you. Our location makes for easy walking distance to Seattle attractions such as the Space Needle, Key Arena, MoPOP, Pacific Science Center, Pike Place Market and the Seattle Art Museum. The surrounding neighborhood also features award-winning restaurants, charming parks, diverse galleries, unique shops and much more. Whether you choose to spend a cozy day at home, or an energetic evening in the city, Uptown Queen Anne provides the living experience you've been looking for.