376 Apartments for rent in Genesee, Seattle, WA
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Mural
4727 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,411
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1015 sqft
Close to Ercolini Park, Seattle City Park, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, Trader Joe's, ArtsWest, Jefferson Square Mall, and multiple bus stops. Pet-friendly apartments with full-size washers and dryers, oversized closets, expansive windows for maximum natural lighting, and energy-efficient appliances.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
4730 California
4730 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,597
649 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,501
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,551
1027 sqft
Close to Ercolini Park, Seattle City Park, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, Trader Joe's, ArtsWest, Jefferson Square Mall, and multiple bus stops. Pet-friendly apartments in a highly walkable location, with a rooftop deck with Puget Sound views, pet washing station, 24-hour fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
7 Units Available
Oregon 42
4502 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,275
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury one- and two-bed apartments just one block from West Seattle Junction business district. Close to shops, restaurants, farmers market and nightlife. Modern kitchens, gated secure car park, bike racks, fitness center, dog wash station.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm

19 Units Available
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,525
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1079 sqft
The Whittaker’s location in the Junction makes it easy to access parks, beach, water and recreation. When you’re ready to start exploring, West Seattle’s natural green paradise won’t disappoint.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm

9 Units Available
Junction 47
4715 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,398
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
984 sqft
Located in sought-after West Seattle and with stunning views of the Olympic Mountains, these stylish apartments have great community amenities including parking, a 24-hour gym and residents' clubhouse. Rooms feature stainless steel finishing and patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm

15 Units Available
Broadstone Sky
4745 40th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,485
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
968 sqft
Stylish architecture meets comfort with these apartments featuring granite countertops, fully-fitted kitchen range, and walk-in closets. Just off Fauntleroy Way SW, community benefits include clubhouse, parking, gym, and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly environment with elevator service.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
17 Units Available
Spruce
4555 39th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,330
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1033 sqft
West Seattle charm, with convenient access to Downtown via W Seattle Bridge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters, and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with perks: 24-hr gym, games room, garage, fire pit, and more.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Vega
4528 44th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,095
235 sqft
Welcome to Vega, a residential community featuring unique studio apartments in Seattle, WA.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4108 SW 46th Street
4108 46th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1780 sqft
4108 SW 46th Street Available 08/01/20 West Seattle Home - Available 8/1! Perfectly located in West Seattle, resting between the Alaska Junction and the Admiral District, sits this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom home.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4752 41st Ave SW, #203
4752 41st Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
803 sqft
Amazing West Seattle Condo! - Available Now! In the Heart of West Seattle, walk to all of the amenities the Alaska Junction has to offer.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4551 Glenn Way SW
4551 Glenn Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
540 sqft
West Seattle Bungalow - Available 7/15! Incredible location, one block from West Seattle's Alaska Junction and all its treasures.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
4141 Fauntleroy Way Southwest - B
4141 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
900 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! Everything NEW! Beautiful landscaping featuring retaining walls and steps, 2 off street parking spaces, detached garage option for additional fee. Backyard features a privacy fence.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
4122 36th Ave SW - 303
4122 36th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,150
207 sqft
Brand new efficiency apartment featuring large windows, ample storage and a contemporary kitchenette with walnut finish cabinetry and shelving.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
4046 34 Ave SW
4046 34th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1710 sqft
This lovely 3 bedroom Tudor home, on a lovely quiet street, features fabulous old-world detailing like cove archways, gleaming oak hardwoods, a custom mahogany secretary built-in adjacent to a masonry fireplace, tile bath; a sunny country-style
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
4801 Fauntleroy Way SW
4801 Fauntleroy Way SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,125
249 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
A new urban living space is here! 4801 Fauntleroy Apartments has unique, affordable dwellings with sustainably-built features in the heart of the Fauntleroy neighborhood.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
4123 California Ave. S.W.
4123 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
650 sqft
The Osborn Condominiums, a beautiful condominium building in the heart of West Seattle. Building has secured access, elevator, parking garage, courtyard and rooftop deck. Close to shops, restaurants, coffee shops, banks, post office and churches.
1 of 20
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
4535 41st Avenue Southwest
4535 41st Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1070 sqft
Be in the center of it all! If you like to be where the action is, look no further! Located in exciting Alaska Junction, this 3-story townhome is just steps from EVERYTHING.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4438 44th Ave SW #A
4438 44th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1558 sqft
4438 44th Ave SW #A Available 08/01/20 Beautiful & Spacious West Seattle Townhome - Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath town home at the heart of the Alaska Junction. Created with the highest quality materials and meticulous attention to detail.
Results within 1 mile of Genesee
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm

10 Units Available
The Huxley
4754 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
973 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm

7 Units Available
Springline
3220 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
835 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments in West Seattle's Admiral District. Puget Sound and mountain views, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, fire pit, bbq/grill area, clubhouse and community garden. Close to schools.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Link Apartments
4550 38th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,524
942 sqft
Close to the West Seattle Stadium, Seattle City Park, West Seattle Family YMCA, Trader Joe's, and Jefferson Square Mall. A Built Green building.Pet-friendly apartments in a highly walkable location with a Penthouse Lounge, new firepit area, energy-efficient appliances, and private underground parking.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Youngstown Flats
4040 26th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,449
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1075 sqft
Great location near Harbor Island shops and dining. Units feature full-sized GE washer and dryer, skyline views and private decks. Community has a rooftop deck, fitness center and movie theater.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 04:43am
5 Units Available
Element 42
2641 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,415
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Admiral Junction. Close to Hiawatha Park, West Seattle High School, PCC Natural Markets-West Seattle, Metropolitan Market, Seattle Public Library, Sanctuary at Admiral, Admiral Theater. Pet-friendly apartments with rooftop terrace deck overlooking Elliott Bay and Space Needle.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
4 Units Available
City Views
3021 SW Bradford St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
742 sqft
Luxurious amenities include plush carpeting, oversized closets and a cozy fireplace. Community offers rooftop lounge, on-site recycling and fitness center. Located close to the West Seattle Bridge and I-5 for easy commuting.
