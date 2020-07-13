1406 East Republican Street, Seattle, WA 98112 Capitol Hill
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 204 · Avail. now
$1,975
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft
Unit 301 · Avail. now
$2,550
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft
Unit 405 · Avail. Aug 8
$2,695
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Designed by a local architect with roots in Capitol Hill, Yardhouse is a thoughtfully designed building that mixes natural elements and modern architecture. Much more than a boutique apartment community, Yardhouse builds on the style and character of Capitol Hill. Its a place to call home in the city you love.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website