Yardhouse
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 AM

Yardhouse

1406 East Republican Street · (206) 309-6116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1406 East Republican Street, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Unit 405 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Yardhouse.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
community garden
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
green community
key fob access
smoke-free community
Designed by a local architect with roots in Capitol Hill, Yardhouse is a thoughtfully designed building that mixes natural elements and modern architecture. Much more than a boutique apartment community, Yardhouse builds on the style and character of Capitol Hill. Its a place to call home in the city you love.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $51 per person
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions may apply
Parking Details: $195/month reserved.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Yardhouse have any available units?
Yardhouse has 3 units available starting at $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Yardhouse have?
Some of Yardhouse's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Yardhouse currently offering any rent specials?
Yardhouse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Yardhouse pet-friendly?
Yes, Yardhouse is pet friendly.
Does Yardhouse offer parking?
Yes, Yardhouse offers parking.
Does Yardhouse have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Yardhouse offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Yardhouse have a pool?
No, Yardhouse does not have a pool.
Does Yardhouse have accessible units?
No, Yardhouse does not have accessible units.
Does Yardhouse have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Yardhouse has units with dishwashers.
