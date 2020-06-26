All apartments in Seattle
4314 NE 65th St
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

4314 NE 65th St

4314 Northeast 65th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4314 Northeast 65th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
View Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4314 NE 65th St Available 09/03/19 Great House For Rent - Wonderfully maintained & tastefully remodeled View Ridge home. Perfect combination of old-world charm--custom crown moldings, trim & hardwoods--w/ modern updates. Open main level features spacious kitchen w/ granite counters & stainless appliances, updated full bath and 2 good-sized bedrooms. Fully finished basement level w/ gorgeous, custom-designed bathroom, 3rd bed & family room. Private, flat backyard w/ entertainment deck. Prime location just steps to PCC and close to UW, bus stops & more!

(RLNE4972928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4314 NE 65th St have any available units?
4314 NE 65th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4314 NE 65th St have?
Some of 4314 NE 65th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4314 NE 65th St currently offering any rent specials?
4314 NE 65th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4314 NE 65th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4314 NE 65th St is pet friendly.
Does 4314 NE 65th St offer parking?
No, 4314 NE 65th St does not offer parking.
Does 4314 NE 65th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4314 NE 65th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4314 NE 65th St have a pool?
No, 4314 NE 65th St does not have a pool.
Does 4314 NE 65th St have accessible units?
No, 4314 NE 65th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4314 NE 65th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4314 NE 65th St does not have units with dishwashers.
