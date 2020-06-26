Amenities

4314 NE 65th St Available 09/03/19 Great House For Rent - Wonderfully maintained & tastefully remodeled View Ridge home. Perfect combination of old-world charm--custom crown moldings, trim & hardwoods--w/ modern updates. Open main level features spacious kitchen w/ granite counters & stainless appliances, updated full bath and 2 good-sized bedrooms. Fully finished basement level w/ gorgeous, custom-designed bathroom, 3rd bed & family room. Private, flat backyard w/ entertainment deck. Prime location just steps to PCC and close to UW, bus stops & more!



