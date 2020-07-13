All apartments in Seattle
Jasper Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

Jasper Apartments

8606 35th Ave NE · (206) 565-1263
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8606 35th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$2,047

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 807 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 121 · Avail. Aug 5

$3,021

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1146 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Jasper Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
internet access
lobby
Discover comfortable, modern living at Jasper, where modern apartment living comes with a little more space in a welcoming, tree-lined neighborhood that already feels like home.\n\nTucked away in North Seattles Wedgwood community, Jasper is a retreat from urban life but still within a short trip to everything you love in the city. Enjoy a cup of coee on the rooftop deck or walk your dog in one of the areas many beautiful parks, then come back to a home thats as cozy as it is contemporary.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking Garage: $85.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Jasper Apartments have any available units?
Jasper Apartments has 2 units available starting at $2,047 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Jasper Apartments have?
Some of Jasper Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Jasper Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Jasper Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Jasper Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Jasper Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Jasper Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Jasper Apartments offers parking.
Does Jasper Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Jasper Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Jasper Apartments have a pool?
No, Jasper Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Jasper Apartments have accessible units?
No, Jasper Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Jasper Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Jasper Apartments has units with dishwashers.
