Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4031 Aurora Ave N Unit 402

4031 Aurora Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4031 Aurora Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
furnished
FREMONT CHARMING 2 BED, 2 BATH W WATER & CITY VIEWS FOR RENT AVAILABLE NOW! - *Amazing views of Lake Union, Mt. Rainier and Seattle Skyline!!!*
*$2595/month rent plus utilities; Available Now*
*2 bed, 2 bath, 910 SF, top floor Penthouse!!*
*First month's rent ($2595) and security deposit ($2595) due upon move in*
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

This south facing, top floor, Penthouse Condo with stunning views is a rare find. Perfectly located in upper Fremont neighborhood with sweeping views of Lake Union, Mt. Rainier and the Seattle Skyline, the condo boasts tons of natural light with large windows and oversized deck against southern and western exposure. The real charm is the custom built-ins thoughtfully designed in every room. Special thought was taken to maximize the best use of space throughout the home. Perfect floor plan for both living and entertaining. Kitchen has SS appliances and lots of storage. Master bedroom has large closet and private bathroom. W/D in unit. Options to rent home partially furnished or fully furnished. Also, enjoy the large community rooftop deck with more amazing views with BBQ and P-Patch planters. Secure garage with reserved parking spot. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.

Minutes to downtown Seattle from 99 and extremely close freeway access provides a quick commute to Eastside/Bellevue.

There is ample entertainment nearby. These include:

There are also many amazing parks and entertainment nearby. These include:
-Green Lake, Lake Union, Elliott Bay, Shilshole Bay, Lake Washington, Puget Sound
-Green Lake Park, Woodland Park, Golden Gardens Park, Discovery Park, Gas Works Park
-Woodland Park Zoo, Downtown Ballard (year-round Sunday Farmers Market), Hiram Chittenden Locks

This home has everything you could want and more! Email for a showing today!

(RLNE4521523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

