Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry fireplace oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking gym pet friendly

Metropolitan Park apartments is the premier choice for pet-friendly, quality homes in the busting International District near downtown Seattle, WA. Our studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes include access to our on-site fitness center and rooftop deck while being centrally located near everything this incredible city has to offer.